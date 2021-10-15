Denison Fashion Show wraps up fall production; videos to be posted online during October

They also spent part of a day shooting at the Donna Reed Theater, which Banda said has an important role in the community.

“It’s a historical place that should still be talked about and shown off,” she said.

More video magic was used to transport models who passed through the theater door and then appeared at the high school.

Banda said Lambertz was creative on the fly with the camera.

“It was mostly me trusting her because she would be the one editing the videos,” she said. “She had to think about how she would edit each transition.”

Robert Tank, of Manning, also supplied a drone, which was used to shoot some footage behind the scenes, Banda said.

The first of the videos, featuring fashions from Wild Daisy Bridal, was posted online on Wednesday on the Denison Fashion Show Facebook and Instagram pages; the others will be posted throughout the rest of October.

Lambertz is also editing versions of the videos for each of the involved businesses to post on their websites/social media pages.

The full 15 minutes of the production will be posted on the social media platforms when editing is complete.