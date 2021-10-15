Denison Fashion Show wraps up fall production; videos to be posted online during October

The 2021 Denison Fashion Show is nearing completion.
Cynthia Banda, project manager/creator of the fashion show, said the project has been a lot of work but she likes how the videos have turned out.
Denison High School (DHS) was one of the locations for video shoots for the Denison Fashion Show in early October.
DHS Principal Dave Wiebers gave permission for the Fashion Show to use the school, Banda said.
Banda is a 2013 DHS graduate; she has a degree in Family and Consumer Science from Iowa State University.
“We did a locker scene where we put a camera in the locker and then the students would open the door and show off what they were wearing,” she said.
For another shoot at the school, model Terri Meadows was dressed as “the cool teacher.”
“She wore an outfit that was casual, and then something more business casual,” Banda said.
A little video magic was used for the outfit change.
“She’s wearing something casual; she flips her hair down, and when she flips her hair up she’s in a different outfit,” Banda said.
Jenna Lambertz, of Lambertz Photography & Design LLC, is the visuals director/content producer for the project.
Banda said Lambertz was focused and professional, and the two worked well together.
“If I presented ideas for her, we were able to talk about it and make it better; she always found things to improve on the idea,” Banda said.
The Denison Fashion Show started two years ago as a live stage production at the Donna Reed Theater.
This year’s production is a series of short videos in which models show off the clothing and accessories to be found at local businesses.
The crew spent a total of four days in September and October shooting video.
Fashions from Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop, Reynold’s Clothing, Totally You Boutique and The Male Room were the subjects of the DHS shoots.
“We let the younger models style themselves from Good Samaritan and we had Reynold’s Clothing for Terri as the teacher,” Banda said. “We had the Male Room and Totally You for a scene at the (school) entrance.”
She said that in the final video, the different fashions follow the lyrics of a song about what to wear on different days of the week.
The team also shot video of models wearing a variety of fashions from Wild Daisy Bridal, along with some from Common Threads Boutique and Reynold’s Clothing, at the Stables at Copper Ridge and at the home of Michael and Sara Luft.
They also spent part of a day shooting at the Donna Reed Theater, which Banda said has an important role in the community.
“It’s a historical place that should still be talked about and shown off,” she said.
More video magic was used to transport models who passed through the theater door and then appeared at the high school.
Banda said Lambertz was creative on the fly with the camera.
“It was mostly me trusting her because she would be the one editing the videos,” she said. “She had to think about how she would edit each transition.”
Robert Tank, of Manning, also supplied a drone, which was used to shoot some footage behind the scenes, Banda said.
The first of the videos, featuring fashions from Wild Daisy Bridal, was posted online on Wednesday on the Denison Fashion Show Facebook and Instagram pages; the others will be posted throughout the rest of October.
Lambertz is also editing versions of the videos for each of the involved businesses to post on their websites/social media pages.
The full 15 minutes of the production will be posted on the social media platforms when editing is complete.
There may be a cast party at a date to be announced, Banda said.
The fashion show production gave Banda the opportunity to provide mentorship for several of the models.
“I taught one of them about personal branding; while she was at the filming days she was also vlogging on the side,” she said.
Banda connected another girl, who wants to be a fashion designer, with several local individuals who are designers.
“I want to let them know that you can grow up in a small town and still pursue your dreams,” she said.