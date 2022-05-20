Denison selected to receive $400K Brownfields grant for assessment and reuse plans for DMU power plant and Avenue C sites

The Biden administration, through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced on Tuesday that Denison was selected to receive $400,000 of the $254.5 million in Brownfields grants for 265 selected communities.

Denison was selected for community-wide assessment work and the development of reuse plans for sites including the Denison Municipal Utility power plant and Avenue C sites.

The selected grant also supports the creation of a project webpage and Spanish translation services for outreach activities.

The grants are supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.

Brownfield projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination, to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals. Once cleaned up, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into productive uses such as grocery stores, affordable housing, health centers, museums, parks, and solar farms.

The Brownfields Program advances the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver at least 40% of the benefits of certain government programs to disadvantaged communities. Approximately 86% of the communities selected to receive funding as part of grants announced this week have proposed projects in historically underserved areas.

“With today’s announcement, we’re turning blight into might for communities across America,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “EPA’s Brownfields Program breathes new life into communities by helping to turn contaminated and potentially dangerous sites into productive economic contributors. Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are significantly ramping up our investments in communities, with the bulk of our funding going to places that have been overburdened and underserved for far too long.”

“EPA Region 7 is proud to announce the selection of the City of Denison to receive its first-ever Brownfields grant,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “The Brownfields program has a proven record of empowering communities through benefits ranging from local job creation to increased property values. This investment will uplift Denison and provide measurable and meaningful change to those who live in this rural community.”

“On behalf of the City of Denison, I am extremely excited and grateful that the community will be partnering with the EPA on a Brownfields Assessment Grant to help us clean up key areas of our community,” said Denison Mayor Pam Soseman. “This will further our ability to revitalize vacant areas into usable spaces.”

“On behalf of the mayor and city council of the City of Denison, we are very excited to partner with the EPA on the award of a Brownfields Assessment Grant,” said Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terence Crawford. “This is our first Brownfields project, and we are anxious to take full advantage of the opportunity. The federal Brownfields fund allows us to proactively protect the environment and the health of our citizens, while helping to transition blighted or underutilized properties into assets that strengthen our community. Reinvesting sustainably within our existing footprint will eliminate costly infrastructure extensions, create jobs, and generate additional sources of tax revenue.”

The list of selected applicants announced Tuesday is available here: www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2022-brownfields-assessment-rlf-cleanup-arc-grants-and-rlf.