DMU to budget an additional $2,500 for Christmas lights

The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget for Denison Municipal Utilities will include an additional $2,500 for Christmas lights in the community, the DMU Board decided on Tuesday.

The $2,500 would be on top of the $10,000 per year that DMU budgets for the cost of replacement bulbs for Christmas lighting and for labor to hang the lights. DMU does not charge the City of Denison for the bulbs or the labor.

Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, who is in charge of the Christmas lighting committee, had requested a donation of $5,000.

The $2,500 was the recommendation of DMU General Manager Rory Weis.

In 2001 DMU provided an additional $1,500 for Christmas lighting, which DMU staff said was for the swag that hangs over Avenue C.

In his memorandum to board members, Weis provided three comments from the feedback he asked for from staff.

One comment alluded to the $10,000 DMU budgets annually for replacement bulbs and the time to hang the lights.

Another staff member would prefer to have one decoration on each light pole “like it was prior to this Christmas when they purchased the new snowflakes.”

A third comment was “not a fan of colored lights and having to change them and also stock the different colors.”

But Weis said it sounded like the preference was leaning toward colored lights. That was the report he received from Justin Gibbons, DMU purchasing agent and safety coordinator, who serves on the Christmas lighting committee. Weis added that it was not DMU’s place to micro-manage that.

During her report at the city council meeting later on Tuesday, Soseman said that the plan is to add some color to the Christmas lighting.

She added that a plan is to use the eight snowflake decorations that were new this past Christmas, add 20 more new decorations that would be colored, and create a pattern of three down Highway 30. She said she would not say what the 20 new decorations are yet.

Other DMU items

DMU Board member Chad Langenfeld will serve as an ambassador for the Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) Ambassador Program. The program is among the efforts MRES has implemented to help its members communicate the value and benefits of local public power, as well as the benefits of belonging to a larger, joint-action organization of 61 utilities working for the common good. DMU General Manager Rory Weis said much of the legwork will be done by MRES staff and that Langenfeld’s name should be put out to the public for opportunities to raise awareness of the benefits of public power utilities.