According to documents filed in the Iowa District Court for Crawford County, Timothy Craig Mitchell, of Dow City, was arrested on February 1 and charged with five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree for incidents that took place at Cheers Bar and Grill in Dow City.

Sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class C Felony.

Mitchell is the owner of Cheers.

According to three criminal complaints filed on January 31, on January 8 at approximately midnight, Mitchell told the victim, who was his employee, to close the bar for the night and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. The victim told him no. The complaints list three incidents.

Three of the five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree are related to incidents that night.

According to two other criminal complaints, also filed on January 31, Mitchell forced the same victim into the back room at the bar and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him in November 2022 in two incidents. The victim told him no.

Two of the five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree are related to those incidents.

A search warrant related to Mitchell was issued and executed on February 1.

In the record of initial appearance filed on February 2, Brad Bonner, Iowa Third Judicial District Magistrate, wrote, “The Court finds from the complaint and other documents found in the Court file that there is probable cause to believe that an offense has been committed and that the Defendant has committed it.”

A preliminary hearing was set for February 7.

A temporary no-contact order was issued on February 2 requiring Mitchell to stay away from the victim.

Mitchell was released on a $50,000 bond on February 3.

On February 7, Mitchell entered a plea of not guilty and waived the preliminary hearing.