The Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) has arranged to bring the Easter Bunny to Denison this Saturday.

Mariah Nutt, WIBIO member and office manager for the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, said the big bunny’s visit is a first for WIBIO.

“At a WIBIO meeting, we were brainstorming things we could do to get more events in Denison and the Crawford County area,” she said.

They decided to invite the Easter Bunny to visit on the same day as Denison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade because people will already be in town.

Nutt said a mutual friend helped connect WIBIO to the Easter Bunny.

“Santa is good friends with the Easter Bunny, so we called Santa,” she said. “He gave us the Easter Bunny’s phone number and the Easter Bunny said he was happy to come.”

Santa also gave WIBIO permission to use his house for the visit.

“He was A-OK with it,” Nutt said. “It will be very similar to how we have the Santa House set up in the winter when Santa visits.”

Kids will get to interact with Mr. Bunny and have a picture taken with him.

Each kid who visits the Easter Bunny on Saturday will receive a goody bag of candy donated by area businesses.

WIBIO hopes to make the Easter Bunny visit an annual event.

“That would be a really fun thing to do,” Nutt said.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Santa House from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday; he will take a break for the parade at 1 p.m. and will be back at the Santa House from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Nutt said not to worry too much about the predicted cold temperatures on Saturday.