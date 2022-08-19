 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eischeid, Houston and Hodne crowned Sprout champions in state fair talent search

Eischeid, Houston and Hodne crowned Sprout champions in state fair talent search

Eischeid, Houston and Hodne crowned Sprout champions in state fair talent search. Photo from Bill Riley Talent Search at Crawford County Fair. Photo by Cory Pieper

Three Senior division acts (ages 13-21) advanced to the Championship round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search after the first round of semi-finals on Thursday, August 18. Each act will perform again on Sunday, August 21.

Three Sprout acts (ages 2-12), including a local act, were crowned champions.

The local act is a tap trio composed of Monroe Eischeid, age 10; Elly Houston, age 11; and Sophie Hodney, age 11, from Manning, Denison and Irwin.

The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the championship show as Sprout champions.

None of the senior acts were local

In the state fair talent search, acts compete in one of the seven rounds of preliminary competition, followed by semi-final rounds on August 18, 19 and 20. One Senior champion will be selected on Sunday, August 21.

The championship show is at 1:30 p.m. on August 21, on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

More talent search results

Following are results from earlier days of the state fair talent search.

Wednesday, August 17,

Emma Reisz, of Denison; Laura Steinkamp and Callie Frenending, of Wall Lake and Carroll; and Sage Minnihan, of Onawa, advanced to the semi-final round in the Senior division of Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.

Reisz, 18, performed a tap solo. Steinkamp, 15, and Ferneding, 16, performed a hip hop duet. Minnihan, 16, performed a musical theatre vocal solo.

Sunday, August 14

Advancing to a semi-final round were the following Sprout division acts.

Blair Haupts, 4, dance solo, Denison

Monroe Eischeid, 10, Elly Houston, 11, Sophia Hodne, 11, tap trio, Manning, Denison and Irwin

Saturday, August 13

A Senior act advancing to a semi-final round was Lindsey Sonderman, 15, and Brylee Schechinger, 15, tap duet, Earling and Westphalia

Thursday, August 11

Advancing to a semi-final round in the Sprout division were the following.

Maria Steinkamp, 4, vocal solo, Wall Lake

Ava Skarin, 12, Brylee Dotzler, 12, and Grace Rohe, 12, clogging trio, Soldier, Harlan and Manning

Read more talent search results in Tuesday’s Denison Bulletin after the conclusion of all semi-final rounds and the championship.

