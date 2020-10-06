Farmer, supervisor, representative: Dan Muhlbauer remembered

Muhlbauer visited the Lewis farm about a week before he died; Lewis shared a love of horses, but recently decided to sell most of his own.

“So Dan’s here, dickering with me on the price of all the horse tack - and just picking on me immensely,” Lewis said. “He just loved to do that because he knew I didn’t take it seriously. That’s sort of who Dan was.”

Lewis, who was Muhlbauer’s treasurer in his campaigns for state office, recalled an incident in which Muhlbauer demonstrated his personal brand of leadership.

“He and I were riding out in eastern Wyoming. He asked me if I could get up to the top of this rock outcrop,” Lewis said. “So I rode the horse up there, and I said, ‘Come on, Dan. You can do it.’ He said, ‘I’m not coming up there. That’s why I sent you.’”

Lewis said Muhlbauer was very involved in public service and always looked out for everyone – even after his time as an elected official.

Muhlbauer pushed hard for a beginning farmer tax credit when he was in the legislature, but was disappointed that the final legislation only included a tax credit for landowners renting to young farmers, Lewis said.