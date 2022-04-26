 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fashion and fun at DHS prom

  • Updated
  • 0
IMG_8904.JPG

Prom is all about fashion and fun - girls putting their hair up and wearing formals and guys in tuxedos for the grand march and dance, and then letting their hair down for the activities at After-Prom. The theme this year for the Denison High School prom was “A Night of Mystery,” based on a masquerade motif.

DSCN5607.jpg

Jose Santamaria and Genesis Rodriguez took the masquerade theme of the prom to heart and used these Venetian style masquerade masks as a prop.

King and queen.jpg

Pictured are the king and queen of prom, Eddy Gutierrez and Brooklyn Winey. Everyone in the high school gym cheered for Gutierrez as he walked through grand march accompanied by Jocelyn Ramos on one side and his father on the other. Gutierrez was injured in a head-on collision in the high school parking lot last April.

DSCN5597.JPG

Members of the prom court are, above, from left, Trey Brotherton, Lesley Chavez, James Garcia, Autumn Nemitz, Tessa Petersen, King Eddy Gutierrez, Queen Brooklyn Winey, Aiden Schuttinga, Esteban Castellanos and Jinessa Lewis.

People are also reading…

taylor ferneding.jpg

Above: At After-Prom, Taylor Ferneding wears an expression of delighted determination as she attempts to run down the lane to put a ball in the basket while battling against the force of a bungee cord. 

aaDSCN5627.jpg
IMG_9291.JPG

The Fine Arts Center lobby at Denison High School was filled with After-Prom participants playing card games.

IMG_8970.JPG

Addison Inman shows off the comfortable shoes that match her dress - a pair of Nikes. Inman wasn’t the only young lady that chose the same style of footwear. Many girls did not, and some of them could be seen walking barefoot while holding their high heels after the grand march was over.

Elbert Perez Diana Castillo DSCN5556.JPG
Adriana Rivera Daysi Flores DSCN5516.JPG
Angelo Perez Rosa Oropeza DSCN5528.JPG
Blake Polzin Alyssa Thams DSCN5521.JPG
Braden Curnyn Kyra Hawn DSCN5578.JPG
Brian Ibarra Amay Estrada DSCN5573.JPG
Brittany Krajicek Brittany Musgrave DSCN5567.JPG
Cameron Blunk Jacky Galdamez DSCN5484.JPG
Carsan Wood Mary Claire Matthews DSCN5569.JPG
Carson Suntjens Jordyn Linn DSCN5584.JPG
Connor Kenkel Emily Frazier DSCN5491.JPG
David Cardenas Abigail Gutierrez DSCN5476.JPG
Diana Garcia Autumn Helkenn DSCN5488.jpg
Diego Arambula Ali Gorman DSCN5475.jpg
DSCN5590.JPG
Edgar Guillermo Marissa Perez DSCN5579.JPG
Elkin Lopez Hailey Meseck DSCN5532.JPG
Enrique Ledesma Angela Garcia DSCN5541.JPG
Evelyn Garcia-Vega Kimberly Moran DSCN5493.JPG
Ever Gonzalez Addison Inman DSCN5570.JPG
Garncisco Marquez Giselle Cardenas DSCN5583.JPG
Gerardo Torres Harmony Holt DSCN5537.JPG
Gustavo Albarez Autumn Nemitz DSCN5510.JPG
Hanry Santamaria Juliana Barajas DSCN5519.JPG
Harrison Dahm Cambri Brodersen DSCN5535.JPG
IMG_8916.JPG
IMG_8997.JPG
IMG_9213.JPG
Israel Garcia Sophia Smith DSCN5506.JPG
Jacob Bruck Morgan Winey DSCN5568.JPG
Jaime Lupian Nuria Cusido-Kristensen DSCN5526.JPG
Jairon Hernandez Yulisa Barroso DSCN5522.JPG
Jakob Wigg Annie Wiges DSCN5563.JPG
Jesse Velasquez Abby Gehlsen DSCN5572.JPG
Jessie Dominguez Christell Salazar DSCN5533.JPG
Jesus Espinoza Magaly Villa Garcia DSCN5553.JPG
Kevin Lopez Jenna Currier DSCN5477.JPG
Koen Miller Lillian Schultz DSCN5543.JPG
Lance Arkfeld Ashlyn Herrig.jpg
Luis Mendoza Amy Aguilera DSCN5580.JPG
Marshall Mogensen Bobbi Jepsen DSCN5474.JPG
Matthew Weltz Kira Langenfeld DSCN5489.JPG
Pedro Mena Jr Amanda Heitman DSCN5592.JPG
Reese Pekny Elizabeth Cary DSCN5524.JPG
Sam Reiling Alyssa Strubbe DSCN5544.JPG
Stephanie Patino Amanda Zarazua DSCN5515.JPG
Trey Brotherton Elli Heiden DSCN5547.JPG
Victor Leanos Ady Romero DSCN5511.JPG
Wyatt Johnson Lauren Bowker DSCN5561.JPG
Zayden Reffitt Payton Henningsen DSCN5575.JPG
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter