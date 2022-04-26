Fashion and fun at DHS prom

Prom is all about fashion and fun - girls putting their hair up and wearing formals and guys in tuxedos for the grand march and dance, and then letting their hair down for the activities at After-Prom. The theme this year for the Denison High School prom was “A Night of Mystery,” based on a masquerade motif.

Jose Santamaria and Genesis Rodriguez took the masquerade theme of the prom to heart and used these Venetian style masquerade masks as a prop.

Pictured are the king and queen of prom, Eddy Gutierrez and Brooklyn Winey. Everyone in the high school gym cheered for Gutierrez as he walked through grand march accompanied by Jocelyn Ramos on one side and his father on the other. Gutierrez was injured in a head-on collision in the high school parking lot last April.

Members of the prom court are, above, from left, Trey Brotherton, Lesley Chavez, James Garcia, Autumn Nemitz, Tessa Petersen, King Eddy Gutierrez, Queen Brooklyn Winey, Aiden Schuttinga, Esteban Castellanos and Jinessa Lewis.

Above: At After-Prom, Taylor Ferneding wears an expression of delighted determination as she attempts to run down the lane to put a ball in the basket while battling against the force of a bungee cord.

The Fine Arts Center lobby at Denison High School was filled with After-Prom participants playing card games.