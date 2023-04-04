Some tears of joy were shed and lots of smiles were on faces when a number of Denison FFA members drove their tractors to Denison Care Center on Friday to visit with Dana Weeda, who taught agriculture and was the FFA advisor at Denison High School for 10 years until 2020.

The FFA members drove their tractors to the high school on Friday morning for the annual FFA Tractor Drive and had earlier decided to drive the tractors to the care center to see Dana, who has been a resident there since February last year.

Included in the group of FFA members were four former students of Dana’s. Payton Henningsen, Kya Auen, Madison Stephens and Jaxon Paulsen were freshmen at the time and are now seniors.

Dana’s mother, Coletta, explained how the tractor visit came about.

“I was interviewing FFA youth for the officer ballot last Wednesday (March 29) and the FFA members mentioned that Friday was Tractor Day,” she said. “It was actually Jaxon Paulsen who made the comment, ‘We can drive our tractors up and see Ms. Weeda.’”

Arrangements were made with Denison Care Center and the school to make sure it would be OK to follow through on the plan.

“The care center even cancelled its activity for Friday because they knew the tractors were coming,” Coletta said. “Those kids who came are a pretty special group of kids.”

Coletta asked Dana how the visit made her feel. “Wonderful,” was her response.

“Dana didn’t expect anything like that, and didn’t expect to get flowers,” Coletta added. “And she got a card from the kids. On the front of the card is a picture of the four seniors who Dana taught.”

Prior to teaching agriculture at Denison High School, Dana taught for 10 years at Glidden.

“Dana wants to say to those kids that she loves them so much and that she appreciated them stopping,” said Coletta. “They could have just driven the tractors by but they all got out of those tractors and came over to talk to her, especially those senior kids that talked with her.

“She is so thankful for that. It made her day. She was even smiling when she went to supper that night.”

While visiting with Dana a comment was made about driving tractors to all the care centers on FFA tractor day.

The tractor visit was also appreciated by other residents of Denison Care Center, who stayed inside because of the cold but looked through the windows.

Four or five of the kids went inside the care center while others were talking with Dana. Eventually all the students came inside and answered all questions the residents had, Coletta said.