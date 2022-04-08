Fiesta Mariachi to take place Saturday in Denison High School gym

Clinician and educator Robert Lopez from Las Vegas will spend the next two days working with the Denison mariachi students, culminating with a performance and meal in the Denison High School gym Saturday evening. The annual event, Fiesta Mariachi, serves as a fundraiser for the Denison Community School mariachi program.

This year’s event is made possible through donations by Broadway Dental and Thrivent Financial. Other sponsors for 2022 Fiesta Mariachi are The Bake Shoppe, El Jimador, ID Apparel, La Estrella, Pfannabecker Funeral Home, Scooters, Trevis Beeck State Farm Insurance, Tropical Sno, and Zupp & Zupp Law Firm.

“Amigo de Mariachi” businesses this year include: Breadeaux Pizza, A Country Rose Flower Shop, El Charro, El Paisano, Family Eye Care, Feng Chang, Innovation Construction LLC, Lovan Market, McCord Insurance and Real Estate, Reynold’s Clothing, Touch of Class, and Steren Electronics Solutions.

Along with the four Denison mariachi ensembles, the Storm Lake High School mariachi ensemble will also attend this year’s event. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the performances will begin at 6:45 p.m. The evening will conclude with a performance by Mariachi Reyes del Oeste, DHS’s top mariachi group.