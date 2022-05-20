Get Down Uptown: outdoor event will feature a teaser for Denison’s new brand

Denison’s Uptown Improvement Committee is sponsoring a new event for uptown Denison on June 3: Get Down Uptown.

The event is a fundraiser for new banners that will be installed uptown as part of a rebranding effort for Denison.

“We’re hoping we raise enough money from this event to move forward with that part of the project,” said committee member Taylor Borkowski, who runs The Cottage in uptown Denison.

Get Down Uptown will feature food from five vendors: Totally Rolled Ice Cream, from West Des Moines; Mario Flores, of Denison, will serve nachos, Mexican street corn, and fruit cups; Flaco’s Tacos of Denison; Al’s Energy Boost; and Kruzin’ Kettle Corn.

Blacktop, a band from Des Moines, will headline the event.

“I found them online through a booking service,” Borkowski said. “I listened to some of their tracks and they sounded great.”

She said the band has appeal more on the Country side.

According to the band’s promotional page, Blacktop is a cover band “with blue collar roots and a fun attitude. Male and female lead vocals allow us to play the variety of songs and styles that make our shows a full experience.”

Borkowski said attendees can expect to hear covers of songs by artists such as Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

The Bake Shop and Polley’s Uptown Grill (formerly Buck Snort) will sponsor an outdoor beer garden.

A dunk tank and an axe throwing station will be set up for the event.

Get Down Uptown will also feature a teaser for the new brand identity that Destination By Design, of North Carolina, has been developing for Denison.

ID Apparel, of Denison, is creating a t-shirt that will have a play on words associated with the new brand identity.

“It will be a little teaser of what’s to come,” Borkowski said.

“We will have an online webstore that’s going to launch right before the event. The community will be able to purchase those and the funds will be put toward the new banners.”

Borkowski said the committee hopes Get Down Uptown will become an annual event.

She said the community has been begging for more outdoor events since last year’s “Sip and Shop” event.

“It rained the whole night but we still had an amazing turnout,” Borkowski said. “The cattlemen (the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association) served over 300 burgers and steak sandwiches in the pouring rain. Afterwards, we asked if we should do it again, and so many people said that this is something they’d like to see every month through the summer. So we’re doing just that.”

Starting with the Sip and Shop event that took place on Thursday night, every month will feature an event in uptown Denison.

“In June, we’ll have Get Down Uptown; July is Hot Summer Nights, in collaboration with Cat and Dog Days; August will be another concert – that one’s called Rock the Block; and then we’ll finish out strong in September with the Tri City BBQ Fest,” Borkowski said. “It’s a little like a mini outdoor concert series on Broadway for the summer.”

Bands invited to the events in July and August will feature a variety of music.

“We’ll have a little taste of everything for the summer,” she said.

The Uptown Improvement Committee is seeking event sponsorships in the following amounts: stage (1), $1,500; axe throwing (1), $500; dunk tank (1), $500; porta pots (1), $500; tables, $500; supporting sponsor (15), $250; Friends of Uptown, $100.

For more information, contact Borkowski at 712-263-5786.