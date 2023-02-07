Woodbine Community School District was among the 37 Iowa school district that will join or expand the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The program helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills. Including the latest honorees, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since the STEM BEST Program launched in 2014.

The STEM BEST + HD Program encourages teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects like mathematics and science with experiential learning opportunities to emphasize high-demand skills for the workplace. The Council’s investment of professional and financial support can be used for curriculum development and coordination, educator training and development in workplace-classroom integration and preparing work-based learning environments.

“The STEM Council is driven to connect schools and workplaces for the benefit of both youth and employers, and the STEM BEST + HD Program is a signature vehicle for that goal,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “This latest expansion approaches a tipping point where career-linked learning is becoming the norm rather than the exception in preparing students for future Iowa careers.”