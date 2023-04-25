U.S. Presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke about her position on running the country at a session of “Pizza & Politics,” hosted by the Crawford County Area Republican Women in Denison on April 11.

“The goal is we need a new, younger generation of leaders,” said Haley. “We’ve got new issues. We’ve got new problems. We don’t need the drama. We don’t need the baggage of the past. We need to make America strong and proud again, and that’s what I’ll do. I’ve been a two-term governor that took a double-digit unemployment state and made it an economic powerhouse. I was the U.N. ambassador not for one country but for 193. I have the foreign policy experience. So I know what it takes to get America back on track.”

Haley, from South Carolina, is the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former governor of South Carolina, and a former South Carolina state legislator.

She said she would use what she experienced as an ambassador to deter the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haley said when Russia shot down a U.S. drone, she would have put up two drones and a fighter jet.

“I would have put our naval fleet back in the Black Sea. You’ve got to show what strength looks like, and that’s when these dictators get back on their heels. I saw that at the U.N.,” said Haley. “If you’re weak at all, they are going to run right over you. Right now they smell blood in the water. That’s why they’re doing what they’re doing. When we get in office, they’ll know we mean business and then we’ll get everything back on track.”

Haley spoke about her youth, being born and raised in a small, rural town in South Carolina.

“I played between a cotton farm and a dairy farm, but we were the only Indian family in that small town. We weren’t white enough to be white. We weren’t Black enough to be Black. They didn’t know who we were, what we were or why we were there,” she said.

“When I would get teased on the playground, my mom would always say, ‘Your job is not to show them how you’re different. Your job is to show them how you’re similar.’ Our country could do a lot of that today,” Haley added.

Her parents knew why they were there, she continued, because every day her parents would tell her, her brothers and her sister how blessed they were to live in America.

She said her family started a business and she started doing the books for the business when she was 13.

“It wasn’t until I got to Clemsen (University) that I realized that was child labor,” Haley quipped. “But I learned the value of a dollar very early.”

She graduated from Clemson with a degree in accounting. In her first weekend at the university, she met the man that would become her husband, but first they dated for seven years. They’ve now been married for 26 years and have two children.

After graduating from the university, she went to the corporate world, followed by a return to the family business.

“One day I happened to tell my mom how hard it was to make a dollar and how easy it was for government to take it,” Haley said. “And my mom said, ‘Don’t complain about it. Do something about it.’”

She ran against a 30-year incumbent in a primary election for the South Carolina Legislature, telling people that the Legislature had too many lawyers and what was needed was a really good accountant.

One of her first missions was to change the policy of passing numerous laws by voice vote instead of on the record. That mission began after the legislators passed, by voice vote, to give themselves a pay raise.

“We had a Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican Governor. And I was furious. I went to the Speaker of the House and said this is why people don’t trust us,” Haley said.

She filed a bill that said anything important enough to be debated on the floor of the House or the Senate is important enough for people to know how their legislators voted.

“The speaker said put the bill away. We don’t need to have it. We will decide what the public needs to see and what they don’t,” she said.

Haley went around South Carolina telling constituents that of all the bills passed in the House, only 8% were on the record, and of all the bills passed in the Senate, only 1% was on the record.

She said the year she wouldn’t put that bill away, she was stripped of all her committee assignments and leadership roles.