February 21, 7:13 p.m.: Deputy Lieber with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident on 194th Street. Ashley Jane Bradshaw, 27, of Woodbine, was driving a blue 2015 Toyota Camry west on 194th Street, just west of Troy Trail, when a deer ran onto the road and ran into the front passenger side of the vehicle. Bradshaw’s vehicle received $1,500 damage.
