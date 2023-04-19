Mark Fredericks, account manager for Henry M. Adkins & Sons, based in Clinton, Missouri, demonstrated upgraded election machines for the Harrison County Board of Supervisors last Thursday.

The county is considering purchasing 23 new voting machines at a final cost of $90,884, which would include a $10,000 credit for the return of the machines currently owned by the county.

Fredericks said his company provides Unisyn Voting Solutions machines to Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and part of Tennessee.

The company does business with 72 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The motherboards in the old machines used in Harrison County are 12 to 15 years old and upgrading is becoming impossible, he said.

The software and the functionality of the new machines will be the same as with the old machines, though the new machines boot and return end-of-voting-day reports much more quickly.

The new machines come in individual cases that can be locked.

As was the case with the old Unisyn voting machines, the new models do not have modems that would allow another computer to connect.

Fredericks said the only way to access the voting machines would be to take the machine apart and physically connect to the motherboard, which he said never happens.

He noted that the cases are locked and are then locked in a cage in the courthouse for storage.

The machine will not accept overvotes (when a person votes for more than one person in a race) and doesn’t count marks outside of the voting circles to be filled in, Fredericks said.

If the county chooses to upgrade the machines, one machine for each precinct will be HAVA- (Help America Vote Act) compliant.

HAVA-compliant voting machines allow individuals who are sight-impaired, wheelchair-bound or have dexterity issues to vote unassisted, he said.

With the HAVA-compliant machine, voters use a screen to mark a ballot.

Fredericks said the newer version of the HAVA-compliant machine has an adjustable screen and is much easier to use.

Voters who prefer to fill out a paper ballot will still vote that way, but anyone can use the HAVA-compliant machine, he said.

All the votes are collected on a TM (transport media), which is a highly-encrypted thumb drive that comes directly from Unisyn.

The election results are also printed at the polling location.

When the polls close, the machine prints a summary report in about five minutes; the older machines could take up to 45 minutes to print the report.

Screenshots of write-in votes are included in the printed report; the new machines print the screenshot in a larger, more-readable size than the old machines.

Fredericks noted that the Iowa Secretary of State requires a post-election audit in which two races (that are unknown before the audit) are hand counted and compared to the machine’s results.

He said the audits have never revealed a problem.