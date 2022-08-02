Highway 141 Garage Sale is Friday/Saturday

Thursday at noon is registration deadline

“It’s the 20th year for the Highway 141 Garage Sales,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner. “It’s 177 miles of sales from Sloan on one end to Grimes on the other end. More than 20 towns are participating along the route.”

In Crawford County, Manilla, Denison, and Charter Oak will take part in the event, which starts on Friday and runs through Saturday.

“People can go explore the county and find good deals and have a little fun,” Bonner said.

Individuals interested in participating as a sales location have until noon on Thursday to sign up.

In Denison, Bonner is the contact person.

Individuals may register by stopping by the new Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County office at 109 North Main Street, or by contacting Bonner at sbonner@cdcia.org or 712-263-6622.

Nancy Rosburg is the contact for Charter Oak at 712-678-3454 or 712-269-1053.

Joleen Sievertsen is the contact for Manilla at Manillatimes@fmctc.com.

Additional information may be found at 141sale.org.

“There are links for the sales in all the towns,” Bonner said.

“There will probably be more that are not listed; that usually happens because some just don’t get added in time, but it’s a good start for the sales people want to take in.”

The website also has information about lodging.

“If people are interested in traveling that route and just want to stay the night in one of the towns, there are different lodging options listed,” she said. “It also shows concession and food options for each town - so people can find a place to eat and they can find a place to stay.”

Bonner would like to have more local garage sales added to the list.

“We’d like to have a whole lot of sales so we get a lot of people stopping in town,” she said. “We just need the address, the days and times for their sale and a short list of items for sale.”

Adding a list of items helps shoppers determine which garage sales to visit.

“A lot of people look for some key things that they really want, so if you have those things listed they’ll know to stop at your sale,” Bonner said.

“Having that small list really does help people choose where they want to go.”

Maps of garage sale locations in the Denison area will be available at Denison gas stations.

“If people are looking to pick up a printed copy, they can find those right here in town,” she said.

Bonner said the Highway 141 Garage Sale has become quite popular over the years.

“We do a have a lot of fun with it, and a lot of people come through town for this,” she said.