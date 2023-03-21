Western National Insurance Group today announced that Mapleton-based Hoffman Agency has been named Western National’s Central Region Personal Lines Agency of the Year and one of Western National’s Platinum Partner Agencies for 2023.

The Central Region Personal Lines Agency of the Year award is presented to one agency annually. The award recognizes outstanding and sustained performance and premium growth in personal lines. An agency must have a minimum of four years of partnership with Western National to be considered for this recognition.

The Western National Platinum Partner recognition is announced annually to spotlight an elite group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past year. An agency must also demonstrate that they meet high standards of professional excellence and integrity in order to be considered for this recognition. Hoffman Agency’s place among this list is a testament to the overall quality of the agency’s insurance professionals and their commitment to meeting the needs of their insurance clients.

This recognition places Hoffman Agency as a top Personal Lines Partner for Western National.

Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, is a super-regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The group writes business through five active insurance companies—Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, and American Freedom Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company.