Home Base Iowa asks for more local support

Helping veterans, military personnel, and their families

Jathan Chicoine, a state program manager for Home Base Iowa (HBI), visited with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on April 19 to seek more local support for the program.

HBI is a state program designed to assist veterans as they return to civilian life.

The program links veterans and their families to community resources and benefits.

Crawford County was certified as an HBI community in 2017.

HBI communities demonstrate “a commitment to welcoming and supporting veterans, military personnel, family members and loved ones in their communities,” according to the program’s website.

Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County Executive Director Evan Blakley, who introduced Chicoine, said he did not know if the program had yielded results in the local area.

“I think maybe part of it is we need to look at our incentive program if we want to try to attract veterans here,” Blakley said.

Other counties across the state have more attractive incentives for veterans, he said.

Chicoine said other counties have been reevaluating their incentives for veterans; Scott and Clinton counties offer veterans $1,500 grants toward the purchase of a home, which can be combined with $5,000 grants from Iowa’s Military Homeownership Assistance Program.

The City of Davenport, in Scott County, offers additional grants of $1,500; $5,000 grants for veterans or spouses starting, or continuing, a business are offered by the City of Norwalk, Chicoine said.

Communities are offering relocation benefits and creative matching opportunities for businesses, he said.

“That’s exciting because we’re doing a lot on entrepreneurship – we have a big statewide entrepreneurship conference coming up on June 6 and 7,” Chicoine said.

He said he was excited to work with Blakley to reevaluate how the program works, and identify opportunities, in the local area.

HBI has recently brought on five career planners to help veterans, Chicoine said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked when HBI contacts veterans.

Chicoine said HBI participates in career fairs about twice per month and the organization is renewing its partnership with the Iowa National Guard to distribute marketing materials.

HBI is also part of the IowaWorks system, he noted.

“We’re kind of that central hub for IowaWorks with connecting veterans and military personnel,” Chicoine said.

“So if anybody comes into our American Job Centers they’re getting connected with us.”

HBI also connects with military personnel prior to separation from their service.

“If they’re getting as close as six months to their separation date, they can go work for a company that is designated DOD SkillBridge,” he said.

John Deere has placed about 200 people through the program, he said.

Chicoine said he was asking for two to three meaningful incentives; he said not all need to be financial incentives, but he would like one to be.

Hiring veterans can help increase tax revenue, he said.

Cedar County offered a relocation benefit that resulted in three veterans moving to the county within the first month, according to Chicoine.

“Those individuals brought in $7,500 in service-connected benefits,” he said.

Story County brings in $30 million through service-connected benefits, he said.

Blakley asked if the supervisors could look at the county’s incentive package and see if there is anything they want to add.

Chairman Kyle Schultz suggested putting the subject on a future board of supervisors agenda.

Toward the end of the discussion, it was noted that Chicoine is a former Navy SEAL; Rosburg and County Auditor Terri Martens were in the Army and Schultz was a member of the Army National Guard.