Hungry Canyons: County bridge crew completes erosion control project

The bridge crew of the Crawford County Secondary Road Department recently completed a grade control structure in a tributary leading to the Boyer River about two miles north of Deloit.

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors approved the $24,800 project on July 13, 2021; the project was funded through the Hungry Canyons Alliance, which provides funds for solutions to stream erosion/degradation problems in western Iowa

The area where the work was performed is located at the intersection of G Avenue and 295th Street, near what is known as Bliesman’s Landing.

Ben Schaben, assistant to the county engineer, said the water in the tributary had quite a bit of fall as it passed through to the Boyer River; erosion was working its way up the streambed toward a bridge the county had just replaced.

“We did grade control with riprap to try to slow the water down so it stops eroding the streambed up to the bridge,” Schaben said.

The erosion would have eventually threatened the bridge if the project had not been undertaken.

The tributary downstream of the riprap was also straightened.

The area will be reseeded in the coming months.