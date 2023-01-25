 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inaugural issue of new Bulletin-Review

DBR Bulletin-Review nameplate

Thank you for picking up this inaugural issue of the Bulletin-Review. The paper replaces the Denison Bulletin and Review and Logan-Woodbine Twiner-Herald on newsstands and for subscribers throughout Crawford and Harrison counties effective immediately.

This newspaper includes coverage from throughout the Boyer River Valley area, including news and sports stories, photos, advertising and more from the Crawford and Harrison county communities. We would welcome your feedback and suggestions. The best way to let us know what you think is by emailing news@bulletinreview.com.

Thank you for your continued support of local journalism in our community, and we hope you enjoy your new Bulletin-Review!

