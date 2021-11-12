Interactive smart panels added to Denison/Schleswig classrooms

AG Neovo screens are often used for flight displays in airports and as digital signage in places such as restaurants, and are made to be very durable for a commercial environment, he said.

“It has a very feature-rich whiteboard, called Meetboard, that allows teachers to annotate over the top of virtually any content, whether it’s a video, a picture, website, or a program that we’ve subscribed to and use in the classroom,” Gunderson said.

Work done on the panel can be easily saved to Google Drive and then shared with students at any location.

“If they’re gone for the day, they can get that content to them,” he said. “It really helps with blended learning, which has been critical over the past couple years.”

The panels also have the ability to recognize up to 40 individual fingers at the same time.

“I don’t know if we’d ever use 40, but you could have 40 fingertips on that and it would recognize those,” Gunderson said. “For the younger grade levels, we bring it down a little closer to the ground and multiple students at a time can use it.”

Through a program called ScreenShare Pro, up to six devices can be connected to the display.