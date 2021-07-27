Intersection message boards not going anywhere for now

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Greg Miller asked the police chief if there’s ever been an accident involving the signs. The police chief shook his head no.

Garcia said she appreciated the mayor bringing the concern to the council but said the signs serve a purpose.

“We put those things (special events) in the newspaper and on social media. The church doing it puts them on their electronic sign. I really don’t know how you get it downtown without putting those items (the signs) out there,” she said.

“I spend time on social media. I read the newspaper and if it weren’t for those things, there would be some fundraisers that I wouldn’t even know about and support without having it. I know it’s an old school way of promoting it, but I don’t know what else we could do. I don’t know where we’d put an electronic sign.”

Councilman Corey Curnyn said that if a costly sign was put up, it could cause an accident or could be destroyed.

“If it’s not broken, why fix it?” Garcia asked.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford offered that the city doesn’t have a better way to notify uptown residents of the snow removal.