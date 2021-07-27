 Skip to main content
Intersection message boards not going anywhere for now
Intersection message boards not going anywhere for now

Intersection message boards

The four-sided message boards are put at the intersections of North Main and 1st Avenue North and South Main and 1st Avenue South from time to time.

Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided message boards that are placed from time to time at uptown intersections to notify people of events taking place.

However, council members believe that they serve a necessary purpose and could not think of a viable alternative.

Soseman said the individual called the sign structures the “four-legged abomination that promotes events in the uptown.”

The four-sided message boards are normally placed at the intersections of 1st Avenue North and North Main and at 1st Avenue South and South Main when an event of note is taking place.

Soseman said she took the concern to Chris Flattery, the city’s building inspector and reported that Flattery’s best solution was an electronic sign. The mayor said the city couldn’t afford that.

“What’s the problem with it?” asked Councilman Dustin Logan, referring to the four sided sign structures.

“The problem is it confuses people as to where they’re supposed to turn,” Soseman responded. “So do you turn in front of it? Do you turn behind it?”

“You turn where you have space,” said Councilwoman Jessica Garcia.

Councilman Greg Miller asked the police chief if there’s ever been an accident involving the signs. The police chief shook his head no.

Garcia said she appreciated the mayor bringing the concern to the council but said the signs serve a purpose.

“We put those things (special events) in the newspaper and on social media. The church doing it puts them on their electronic sign. I really don’t know how you get it downtown without putting those items (the signs) out there,” she said.

“I spend time on social media. I read the newspaper and if it weren’t for those things, there would be some fundraisers that I wouldn’t even know about and support without having it. I know it’s an old school way of promoting it, but I don’t know what else we could do. I don’t know where we’d put an electronic sign.”

Councilman Corey Curnyn said that if a costly sign was put up, it could cause an accident or could be destroyed.

“If it’s not broken, why fix it?” Garcia asked.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford offered that the city doesn’t have a better way to notify uptown residents of the snow removal.

“All cars uptown have to be off the streets at 2 a.m. and sometimes we have so much snow the best place to put it is at those intersections,” he said.

“If you remove the sign and somebody doesn’t move their car, they will say you didn’t post a sign,” said Logan.

Asked again how she felt, Garcia responded, “Just leave it. There are so many other things that we could be focused on besides the four-legged abominations.”

