Family’s Lego set nears 10,000 vote goal

“As of today, we have more than 8,200 votes, so we have less than 1,800 to go,” said Jason Middaugh.

As a family project, he and his wife, Tina, and daughter, Jane, created a Lego version of some of the settings and characters from the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The Middaughs live in Syracuse, New York.

The 10,000 vote total is to have their Lego set, called “It’s a Wonderful Lego Life,” considered by the Lego company to be an official Lego product.

Middaugh said they have until the 2022 holiday season to reach 10,000 votes, but he hopes a push at the end of this year and early next year will put the project over the top.

Their set includes a detailed Lego version of the Granville House, which is where George and Mary Bailey (Jimmy Stewart and Denison’s Donna Reed) live as a married couple.

George and Mary’s daughter Zuzu’s room in the house includes flower petals that play an important part in the film.

A reproduction of Mary’s drawing called “George Lassos the Moon,” is included on the wall of George and Mary’s room.

The lower level of the house has a piano, a Christmas tree, and a fireplace.

George’s car and the truss bridge where he meets his guardian angel, Clarence, are also included in the set.

The Middaughs also created Lego versions of George, Mary and their children Pete, Tommy, Janie and Zuzu, as well as Clarence, and Mr. Potter.

They have added something new to the set in the last year.

“Our latest update we call our ‘record player rotisserie,’” Middaugh said. “In the scene on the wedding night, where they go back to the Granville House, there are chickens roasting over the fire attached to the record player. We built that so it works; there is a crank you can turn that turns a record and some chickens.”

The ‘record player rotisserie’ is stored in the attic of the house.

“But if you take the piano out of the living room and Christmas tree out you could put it in the living room in front of the fire,” Middaugh said.

The family has been busy promoting the set during the fall.

“It started in November when a Pittsburgh news anchor reached out to us,” Middaugh said. “He had seen our set at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, which is in Indiana, Pennsylvania, so we went there. They had their tree lighting ceremony in November, which was kind of the kickoff for the holiday season for us. They ran a story that got shared in a few different states and really started getting things going.”

In December, they were invited to the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls, New York.

Seneca Falls is thought to be the town on which the film’s town, Bedford Falls, is based.

“The living actors from the movie were there,” Middaugh said. “We were set up in the visitors center. It was kind of cool because they ended up seeking us out and talked to us about the set and took some photos.”

He said the experience was a bit surreal – but fun.

“Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu, said, ‘Who wouldn’t want to be their own Lego character?’” Middaugh said. “I thought that was pretty neat.”

He lost his voice from talking to so many people at the event.

“Some people said they came just to see the set, which was really interesting,” he said.

“A local TV station did a story on it just before, so a lot of people came in to see it.”

Some people were confused about how to vote for the set, so he took the opportunity to tell them how.

“It’s good to have a chance to talk to them in person and explain to them how they go do that,” he said.

The family added a few pieces to the set just for the public displays.

“We built a Gower Drugstore and the Building and Loan and we built a pool scene that opens up,” he said. “We use the scoreboard in the gym to keep track of our vote count.”

The Lego set was well-received at the festival, he said.

“Our favorite thing to do is to get a chance to see people; it’s been a lot harder with COVID,” Middaugh said. “But what a fun few days we had.”

Every bit of exposure helps make the case for the official Lego set.

“Once it gets to 10,000, it’s a no-brainer to make,” Middaugh said.

One of his favorite parts of the experience has been working with his daughter.

“She’s 13 years old, now, and we’ve had a chance to travel around, sometimes just the two of us. It’s been a great bonding experience,” he said. “This has been one of those rare opportunities to show her that something that seems impossible, that when you have some creativity and you put the hard work into it, we could actually make it happen. That’s what we’re hoping to do. This could be an amazing lesson I show my daughter.”

The top result in a Google search for “It’s a Wonderful Lego Life” is a link to the set page on the Lego website; the link will also appear in the web version of this story on the Bulletin and Review website.