It’s a Wonderful Lego Life

Jason Middaugh has been a big fan of “It’s a Wonderful Life” since he was a kid.
“I saw the end of the movie one time and I thought, wow, I need to see the rest of that movie,” Middaugh said. “It was at the time it ran all the time on TV. Later that day it was on again, so I watched it from beginning to end, and from that point on I was pretty much hooked.”
Middaugh said that since then, it’s practically been a part of his DNA to spread the word about what a great message It’s a Wonderful Life has.
The film stars Denison’s Donna Reed as one of the central characters.
Middaugh lives in Syracuse, New York, with his wife, Tina, and daughter, Jane.
As a family project, they created a Lego version of the settings and characters from the film.
With a little luck, their homemade Lego set has a chance at becoming an official Lego product.
“One of the first gifts that my wife ever got me, the first Christmas we were dating, was the It’s a Wonderful Life village from Target,” Middaugh said. “She pretty much knew from the first time we met what a big fan I am.”
Tina and Jane, who is 12, are big fans of the film now, too.
“And we’re obviously big Lego fans, as well,” Middaugh said.
He collected Lego sets as a kid, but never built anything from scratch.
When Jane was five or six, she started to enjoy playing with Lego, so Middaugh decided he would try to design a custom set for her for Christmas.
He found all the pieces he needed to make a small version of the cottage the family owns.
“It ended up looking just like it,” he said.
His wife told him he should submit the idea to Lego, but he laughed it off.
“But I found there is a whole formal process to submit ideas to Lego,” Middaugh said.
Lego Ideas is a website that allows users to submit ideas for Lego products to be turned into sets that could potentially be available commercially.
“This year, with the 75th anniversary coming up, It’s a Wonderful Life would be a perfect set that people could ultimately own,” he said.
The film was released on December 20, 1946.
The family went about making their It’s a Wonderful Life set using only commercially available Lego pieces; no custom pieces were created.
“We have a lot of loose pieces lying around, but you usually don’t have all the right colors and things like that,” Middaugh said.
They started by building what he and Jane call a “tester.”
“We just start putting things together to see how it works out,” he said.
They use software that helps identify which bricks are needed and then they use BrickLink, which is a website for buying and selling individual Lego parts.
“Once you figure out all the things you need you can go to that site and order the individual pieces,” Middaugh said.
“It’s a very long, time-consuming process. There are a lot of logistics involved to try to find all the right pieces and get all the right pieces in order to make something like this.”
Their set includes a detailed Lego version of the Granville House, which plays a central role in the film and is where George and Mary Bailey live as a married couple.
“The house is the primary piece of the set,” Middaugh said. “That’s the house that Donna Reed (as Mary) does all the work fixing up in the movie. A lot of really neat things happen in and around that house in the movie.”
George and Mary’s daughter Zuzu’s room includes flower petals that play an important part later in the film.
A reproduction of Mary’s drawing called “George Lassos the Moon,” is included on the wall of George and Mary’s room.
The lower level of the house has a piano, a Christmas tree, and a fireplace.
George’s car and the truss bridge where he goes to contemplate suicide are also included.
Lego versions of George, Mary and their children Pete, Tommy, Janie and Zuzu, along with Clarence the angel and Mr. Potter, are part of the set.
Stickers were the only custom items the Middaughs produced for the project: a “You are in Bedford Falls” sign, a label for the copy of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer book that Clarence holds and the “George lassos the Moon” drawing, which Tina created.
“She’s a pretty good artist,” Middaugh said. “She drew that on a normal one-foot by one-foot canvas and then we scanned it in, cleaned it up, and shrunk it down to the size of a Lego brick.”
The family submitted their project to the Lego company two weeks ago.
The next step is to collect 10,000 signatures, which will move the set to the company’s formal product review process.
“We’re working hand-in-hand with the ‘It’s a Wonderful Life Museum,’” Middaugh said.
The museum is located in Seneca Falls, New York, which is believed to be the town on which the film’s town, Bedford Falls, is based.
The Middaughs made several additional copies of their Lego set and gave them to the museum for display.
The museum’s It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, which took place as a virtual event last weekend, featured the Lego set; their website also includes a link encouraging visitors to vote for the Lego set.
Middaugh said people like reading about the project on Facebook – but if the set is to move forward as a product, people need to vote for it at the Lego website.
The top result in a Google search for “Ideas Lego It’s a Wonderful Life” is a link to the set page on the Lego website.
The link can also be found below.
Click the “Support” button to vote for the set.
Individuals must register with Lego to vote, Middaugh noted.
“If we can get enough votes, for the 75th anniversary it could be a really neat Christmas present for a lot of people,” he said.
“The really cool thing about Lego Ideas is everybody can participate, just like in It’s a Wonderful Life at the end of the movie where everybody comes together to make that miracle happen.”
Individuals may also visit the “It’s a Wonderful Lego Life” page on Facebook to follow the progress of the project.
“If anybody’s looking to help us spread the word, we’re always looking for ideas,” he said.
Middaugh believes the release of the Lego set would be another step toward immortality for the film.
“It’s a rare movie, like “The Wizard of Oz,” that spans generations,” he said.