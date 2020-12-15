It’s a Wonderful Lego Life

Go to the webpage below and click "Support" to help make this Lego creation become an official set.

Jason Middaugh has been a big fan of “It’s a Wonderful Life” since he was a kid.

“I saw the end of the movie one time and I thought, wow, I need to see the rest of that movie,” Middaugh said. “It was at the time it ran all the time on TV. Later that day it was on again, so I watched it from beginning to end, and from that point on I was pretty much hooked.”

Middaugh said that since then, it’s practically been a part of his DNA to spread the word about what a great message It’s a Wonderful Life has.

The film stars Denison’s Donna Reed as one of the central characters.

Middaugh lives in Syracuse, New York, with his wife, Tina, and daughter, Jane.

As a family project, they created a Lego version of the settings and characters from the film.

With a little luck, their homemade Lego set has a chance at becoming an official Lego product.