 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jean Lou Christensen

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Jean Lou Christensen, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla.

Interment will be at the Manning Cemetery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Wednesday, January 25.

Survivors include her children, Joleen Lafrentz, of Sergeant Bluff, Jeff Christensen, of Newell, Janelle Christensen, of Denison, and Julie Weller, of Manning; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a twin sister, July Lingle.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

A message to our readers

For many years, we have had the privilege of covering this community with the most informative and engaging local news content in the region. …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom