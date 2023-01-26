Funeral services for Jean Lou Christensen, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla.
Interment will be at the Manning Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Wednesday, January 25.
Survivors include her children, Joleen Lafrentz, of Sergeant Bluff, Jeff Christensen, of Newell, Janelle Christensen, of Denison, and Julie Weller, of Manning; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a twin sister, July Lingle.