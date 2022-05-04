Keim sentenced to 15 months in federal prison

Must pay $1,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine

Janine Keim, 69, of Denison, received a sentence of 15 months’ imprisonment and was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to Cobalt Credit Union and a $5,000 fine at a sentencing hearing that was continued today in federal district court in Sioux City.

She was sentenced for making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Keim pleaded guilty to that charge on May 24 last year.

The fine is payable immediately, with the interest requirement waived, according to the minutes of the hearing.

She has already paid a special assessment of $100, according to the hearing minutes.

Wednesday’s hearing was a continuation of a sentencing hearing that began on the afternoon of April 22.

Keim is the former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison.

Court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Keim’s actions contributed to a total cash and cash equivalent loss for Consumers Credit Union of at least $1,000, which resulted in the credit union’s insolvency and ultimately forced a merger into SAC Federal Credit Union effective May 31, 2018.

SAC Federal Credit Union was later renamed Cobalt Credit Union.

Although the U.S. Attorney’s document mentions a loss of at least $1,000, the government’s supplemental briefing filed May 1 claims that the court should find Keim’s restitution to be $1,461,480.29.

A supplemental sentencing memorandum filed by Keim’s attorney on May 3 claimed that the government failed to prove restitution above $1,000.

Keim was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 8, 2020, on two counts in connection with her job at Consumers Credit Union.

Count 1 is embezzlement by a credit union employee. This count was dismissed after the sentencing hearing, as a condition of a plea agreement.

The embezzlement charge accused Keim of taking approximately $1,486,647 from Consumers Credit Union from May 2012 through March 2018.

The charge of making false statements says Keim completed and filed call reports representing that certain monies or funds were held by Consumers Credit Union when she knew the call reports were incorrect and that Consumers Credit Union did not hold the funds.

After the prison sentence is served, Keim is to have two years’ supervised release.

The hearing minutes say Keim was released after the sentencing hearing and shall report according to the Bureau of Prisons designation.

The minutes also say Keim can remain released if she files a timely appeal.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 36 month’s imprisonment for embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. She was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29. She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.

Jensen is serving her term at a low security federal correctional institution in Waseca, Minnesota.