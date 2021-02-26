Kiron native Bergman is part of team that put Perseverance on Mars

Although the Curiosity rover that JPL landed on Mars in 2011 was superficially similar in design, Perseverance has a different set of instruments and a “whole different level of complexity,” Bergman said.

Perseverance includes a small helicopter and will also take and store samples as it makes its way across Mars.

Bergman said the QA team, along with everyone else at JPL, was on pins and needles last Thursday as the spacecraft entered the atmosphere of Mars and headed for a landing.

“We had a lot riding on it,” he said.

The most nerve-wracking part for him was the deployment of the parachute.

The weight of the spacecraft had increased during development and the parachute had to take a heavy load.

“When I saw that the parachute had deployed and the vehicle was slowing down, that was probably the biggest relief for me,” he said.

One of the upcoming projects Bergman looks forward to is NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.

Europa is a large moon of Jupiter and is thought to have an ocean beneath a thick crust of ice.