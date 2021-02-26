Kiron native Bergman is part of team that put Perseverance on Mars

Craig Bergman was interested in science while growing up, but he never expected to make a career of it.
“Of course, everybody was intrigued by the moon missions,” Bergman said. “I can barely remember watching the first human landing on a black and white TV.”
He said that, like all kids, he looked up with wonder at the stars on dark Iowa nights, but he didn’t think it was practical to consider a career that involved space exploration – but that is where he has ended up.
Last week Bergman was part of a large team of individuals at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, that watched and waited as their Perseverance rover made its descent to the surface of Mars.
Bergman grew up in Kiron and is a 1980 graduate of Denison High School (DHS).
“For me, it was kind of a matter of circumstance,” he said.
He went to Buena Vista College, where his academic advisor, Dr. Slagle, a chemistry professor, set up his class schedule and put him on a science and mathematics path.
Bergman received a degree in computer science and mathematics from Buena Vista and a degree in engineering management from Southern Methodist University.
His first job after college was in Texas with General Dynamics, which made F-16 fighters.
From there he went to Nokia and worked in telecommunications research and manufacturing.
When his wife, Diane, was offered a job in California, they moved there.
Bergman landed a job in Pasadena with the company that would later become iRobot, which manufactures Roomba vacuums.
He made the move to JPL about eight years ago.
Today he is the deputy section manager for Quality Assurance (QA) at JPL.
“We’re responsible for quality assurance across all of the programs at JPL,” Bergman said. Quality assurance involves making sure that things are done correctly, equipment is adequately tested and inspected, and the appropriate parts are measured and used, he said.
“We have a team of a couple hundred folks in our organization,” Bergman said. “They are the ones who do the day-to-day quality activities with the program.”
The team is also involved with the supply chain, making sure that everything is correct and completely tested and can be integrated into JPL’s products.
“We had over 40 people from our team involved with the MARS 2020 program,” Bergman said.
Mars 2020 was the overall name of the program that developed, launched and landed the Perseverance rover on Mars.
“Whenever there’s a major design review or an assembly process, QA is there,” he said.
Every piece of the spacecraft had to be inspected to make sure that it would function as required for the mission.
“If it’s going to go into space, it can’t have any defects,” Bergman said. “If something breaks, it’s hard to repair.”
Thousands of people were involved in developing the Mars 2020 mission from the initial concept through selecting all of the different instruments that would be included and the tasks that would be performed on Mars.
“There are experts in all those areas,” he said. “Our role (QA) is more generalist; we’re not quite as heavy on the design side. We’re more on the assembly, the build and the test to make sure that it works.”
Coming from telecommunications, he was not used to the long design and development process of a JPL project.
“Six or seven years?” was his initial reaction to the development process for Mars 2020. “It’s going to take that long?”
He was more accustomed to a fast turnaround time and getting the latest device model out six months later.
“I didn’t realize the full level of effort and scrutiny required,” Bergman said.
Although the Curiosity rover that JPL landed on Mars in 2011 was superficially similar in design, Perseverance has a different set of instruments and a “whole different level of complexity,” Bergman said.
Perseverance includes a small helicopter and will also take and store samples as it makes its way across Mars.
Bergman said the QA team, along with everyone else at JPL, was on pins and needles last Thursday as the spacecraft entered the atmosphere of Mars and headed for a landing.
“We had a lot riding on it,” he said.
The most nerve-wracking part for him was the deployment of the parachute.
The weight of the spacecraft had increased during development and the parachute had to take a heavy load.
“When I saw that the parachute had deployed and the vehicle was slowing down, that was probably the biggest relief for me,” he said.
One of the upcoming projects Bergman looks forward to is NASA’s Europa Clipper mission.
Europa is a large moon of Jupiter and is thought to have an ocean beneath a thick crust of ice.
Equipment for that spacecraft will have to be shielded and made more durable because of the high-radiation environment near Jupiter and the additional distance to Europa.
“There is a lot of radiation outside the atmosphere that can take its toll on electronics,” Bergman said.
He will be in a new role for that project; on Monday he will take over as the software quality improvement manager at JPL.
“The hardware is always critical, but software is becoming more and more important on all of our missions,” Bergman said.
Software has become more important as spacecraft take on more autonomous activities, along with all the other requirements of getting a spacecraft to where it’s going, he said.
“I won’t be working as closely with the flight hardware, but working more with the people who are developing the software programs,” he said.
Bergman credits Roger Dozark, an elementary school teacher in Kiron, for helping him get started on the path that led him to JPL.
Quite a few students from Dozark’s classes ended up in the advanced placement algebra class, Bergman said.
“I think Roger had something to do with that,” he said.
Bergman noted that he was a reasonably good student, but not at the head of the class.
“All of the teachers were great,” he said. “The education was really sound in Denison.”