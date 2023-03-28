The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will offer a “Last Chance” private pesticide applicator Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for private pesticide applicators during the week of April 10 at county extension offices throughout the state. The course will fulfill 2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators.

A list of the county offices offering this course can be found on the Pesticide Safety Education Program website, www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP. The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $30. To register or obtain additional information about the course, contact the extension office where you would like to attend.

The Crawford County Extension office will offer “Last Chance” on April 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. Call the office to get registered for the class at 712-263-4697 or email Kathy Thul at kthul321@iastate.edu.