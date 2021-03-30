Arcadia Meats, Julins receive Outstanding Service Award

Arcadia Meats and the Julin family were honored with the Outstanding Service Award Saturday night at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association banquet.

The family-owned business was purchased by Irvin Julin and his son, Steve, in 1976. A year later, Steve married his wife, Linda. In 1980 Irvin and Steve sold the business to pursue different ventures in the food industry, but in 1985, the processing business pulled Steve and Linda back to Arcadia where they purchased Arcadia Meats back. They have owned the facility ever since.

The nomination narrative said the following: “At a young age Steve learned so much more than just knowing what he wanted to do as he grew up, watching his father. Irvin showed him how to work hard, earn people’s trust through hard work, determination and customer service and providing quality products to customers, while making it with a smile and having the old-world pride by creating hand-finished products.

“We believe that it is not just having a job or business, but keeping people happy at the end. It’s about life lessons, passion, tradition, generations to come and family.”