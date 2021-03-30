Arcadia Meats, Julins receive Outstanding Service Award

Arcadia Meats and the Julin family were honored with the Outstanding Service Award Saturday night at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association banquet.
The family-owned business was purchased by Irvin Julin and his son, Steve, in 1976. A year later, Steve married his wife, Linda. In 1980 Irvin and Steve sold the business to pursue different ventures in the food industry, but in 1985, the processing business pulled Steve and Linda back to Arcadia where they purchased Arcadia Meats back. They have owned the facility ever since.
The nomination narrative said the following: “At a young age Steve learned so much more than just knowing what he wanted to do as he grew up, watching his father. Irvin showed him how to work hard, earn people’s trust through hard work, determination and customer service and providing quality products to customers, while making it with a smile and having the old-world pride by creating hand-finished products.
“We believe that it is not just having a job or business, but keeping people happy at the end. It’s about life lessons, passion, tradition, generations to come and family.”
After Steve and Linda purchased Arcadia Meats in 1985, Irvin worked off and on at the business, creating fabulous products that are still sold by Arcadia Meats today, including “Irv’s Jerky.” He passed away in 1996 but, as the nomination narrative said, “Irvin’s life lives on every day when someone bites into some of his famous jerky.”
Steve and Linda’s five sons have all worked at Arcadia Meats, and the business expanded in 1990, 2006, 2013, 2018 and 2020.
“They have strived to take care of all customers as they continuously grow with the industry in the wholesale, retail and custom processing. As business continues for Steve and Linda, working to move more and more into retirement, two sons, Danny and Cole, are there to take the business over along with the rest of the spectacular staff,” the nomination story said.
The story concluded, “I hope that sometime you stop, have a conversation with them at their facility and try some of their wonderful products, especially Grandpa Irvin’s jerky, and just see what they can all do for you.”