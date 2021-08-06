Area’s top animals judged at Best in the West Showdown

The top breeding and market animals from nine counties were judged against each other Wednesday night in the Best in the West Showdown.

The event took place at the Western Iowa Expo Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

The first place winners in each division advanced to the All-Iowa Showdown at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa on Sunday. That show begins at 1 p.m. with the introduction of the competitors.

The Best in the West contest featured animals from Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby and Woodbury counties.

Judges were the father-son duo of Scott and Tyler Bush, of Britton, South Dakota.

Following are the competitors and the results for the eight divisions. Judges chose a champion and reserve in each division; no placings were awarded to the other contestants.

Note: Monona and Woodbury counties did not have entries in the goat divisions; Monona County did not have an entry in the breeding gilt division.

Breeding Ewes