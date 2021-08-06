Area’s top animals judged at Best in the West Showdown

The top breeding and market animals from nine counties were judged against each other Wednesday night in the Best in the West Showdown.
The event took place at the Western Iowa Expo Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The first place winners in each division advanced to the All-Iowa Showdown at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa on Sunday. That show begins at 1 p.m. with the introduction of the competitors.
The Best in the West contest featured animals from Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby and Woodbury counties.
Judges were the father-son duo of Scott and Tyler Bush, of Britton, South Dakota.
Following are the competitors and the results for the eight divisions. Judges chose a champion and reserve in each division; no placings were awarded to the other contestants.
Note: Monona and Woodbury counties did not have entries in the goat divisions; Monona County did not have an entry in the breeding gilt division.
Breeding Ewes
- 1st, Chase Sypersma, Woodbury County
- 2nd, Waylen Gemberling, Sac County
- Brenna Bowman, Carroll County
- Maddie Andersen, Cass County
- Sophie Sonnichsen, Crawford County
- Jaiden Jahn, Harrison County
- Jackson Kinnetz, Ida County
- Delayne Hart, Monona County
- Trever Schultz, Shelby County
Breeding Gilts
- 1st, Caden Janson, Carroll County
- 2nd, Charles Ploeger, Woodbury County
- Kyser Will, Cass County
- Kane Boyle, Crawford County
- Brody Pryor, Harrison County
- Kolton Knop, Ida County
- Cale Niehaus, Sac County
- Ries Andersen, Shelby County
Breeding Does
- 1st, Ashton Hagen, Cass County
- 2nd, Kedan Johnson, Ida County
- Brooke Booth, Carroll County
- John Gorden, Crawford County
- Reagan Cogdill, Harrison County
- William Voyles, Sac County
- Addison Obrecht, Shelby County
Breeding Heifers
- 1st, Cal Pryor, Harrison County
- 2nd, Jade Beeson, Woodbury County
- Brock Bowman, Carroll County
- Kyser Will, Cass County
- Jett Krohnke, Crawford County
- Kash Schulte, Ida County
- Ryan Brenner, Monona County
- Deim Reis, Sac County
- Ries Andersen, Shelby County
Market Lambs
- 1st, Morgan Will, Cass County
- 2nd, Chase Sypersma, Woodbury County
- Brock Bowman, Carroll County
- MaKia Smith, Crawford County
- Jaiden Jahn, Harrison County
- Jackson Kinnetz, Ida County
- Taryn Clemmmon, Monona County
- Waylen Gemberling, Sac County
- Trever Schultz, Shelby County
Market Hogs
- 1st, Camryn Boyle, Crawford County
- 2nd, Owen Klocke, Carroll County
- Kyser Will, Cass County
- Kambrie Donscheski, Harrison County
- Kolton Knop, Ida County
- Carsten Hadley, Monona County
- Cale Niehaus, Sac County
- Brooke Goshorn, Shelby County
- Addie McKenna, Woodbury County
Market Goats
- 1st, Makenna Potter, Cass County
- 2nd, Addison Obrecht, Shelby County
- Brooke Booth, Carroll County
- Karson Bromert, Crawford County
- Reagan Cogdill, Harrison County
- Kedan Johnson, Ida County
- Eric Johnson, Sac County
Market Beef
- 1st, Brant Will, Cass County
- 2nd, Tyson Von Glan, Crawford County
- Jayden Petersen, Carroll County
- Dawson Book, Harrison County
- Ben Todd, Ida County
- Aric Christiansen, Monona County
- Levi Else, Sac County
- Brooklyn Buck, Shelby County
- Keaton Krieg, Woodbury County