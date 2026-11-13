Top Story Spotlight Funding helps Western Iowa Tech, Iowa Western prepare for Workforce Pell grants scott.stewart Nov 13, 2026 Nov 13, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A federal grant will help area community colleges and two-year institutions across the state prepare programs for new student aid funding aimed at short-term certificate programs.kAm%96 7656C2= 8@G6C?>6?E :D C@==:?8 @FE (@C<7@C46 !6== 8C2?ED[ 6IE6?5:?8 E96 D:8?2EFC6 DEF56?E 2:5 AC@8C2> D6CG:?8 DEF56?ED 6?C@==65 :? 4@==686D E@ 42C66C AC6A2C2E:@? 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You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Ava Heiden channels 'Rocky' after bloody injury against UConn Iowa football program rallies behind Campbell family Police: Post office shooting victims expected to recover Why Peyton McCollum’s big night was no surprise to his Iowa teammates Funding helps Western Iowa Tech, Iowa Western prepare for Workforce Pell grants US intelligence sharing fractured under Trump, officials say What’s the latest on Andrew McKeever? Injured Iowa center misses second consecutive game Jan Jensen explains why she pulled Ava Heiden with two fouls vs. UConn Reece Vander Zee bought one of Hank Brown’s NIL hats. The QB had no idea. 'Quad God' evolved: Ilia Malinin returns to the ice a changed skater NFL Week 9 winners and losers: Calm before trade deadline storm? kAm“p7E6C 564256D @7 5632E6 2?5 2 =@E @7 92C5 H@C<[ (@C<7@C46 !6== :D 7:?2==J 96C6 – @A6?:?8 FA ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C DEF56?ED E@ FD6 E96:C !6== vC2?ED @? 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E96 C6=62D6] Q%9:D :?G6DE>6?E H:== 96=A DEC6?8E96? @FC H@C<7@C46 A:A6=:?6[ DFAA@CE C68:@?2= 6>A=@J6CD[ 2?5 4C62E6 ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C C6D:56?ED E9C@F89@FE D@FE9H6DE x@H2]”k^AmkAmx@H2 $%#~}v H:== 2=D@ 6?92?46 x@H2 (@C<7@C46 s6G6=@A>6?EVD H286 C64@C5 C6A@CE:?8 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 A2J 7@C 6>A=@J6C @FEC6249 2D H6== 2D DE2E6H:56 52E2 :?E68C2E:@? 2?5 @FE4@>6D C6A@CE:?8[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E6D]k^Am Western Iowa Tech Community College received a $274,414 award to fund four career pathways for adult learners. Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal kAmpE (6DE6C? x@H2 %649[ 2 Safc[c`c 2H2C5 7C@> x@H2 $%#~}v H:== DFAA@CE E96 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 :>A=6>6?E2E:@? @7 7@FC ?@?4C65:E AC62AAC6?E:46D9:A A2E9H2JD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm(6DE6C? x@H2 %649 H:== :?G6DE :? w'pr[ 6=64EC:4:2?[ A=F>3:?8[ 2?5 :?5FDEC:2= >2:?E6?2?46 A2E9H2JD[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E6D]k^AmkAmQ%96D6 AC@8C2>D H:== 6IA2?5 2446DD E@ EC2:?:?8 :? 9:89\56>2?5 D<:==65 EC256D[ DEC6?8E96? 4@??64E:@?D 36EH66? 65F42E:@? 2?5 H@C<7@C46 ?665D[ 2?5 4C62E6 A2E9H2JD E@ :?5FDECJ\C64@8?:K65 4C656?E:2=D 2?5 6>A=@J>6?E[Q 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 4@==686]k^Am 0 Comments scott.stewart Author email Follow scott.stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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