Alert Top Story Denison City Manager Jessica Garcia receives young city official award Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 0 Denison City Manager Jessica Garcia received the Rhonda Wood Smith Award from the Iowa League of Cities. CITY OF DENISON Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denison City Manager Jessica Garcia was awarded the Rhonda Wood Smith Award by the Iowa League of Cities during its recent awards banquet for its annual conference in Bettendorf.kAm%96 #9@?52 (@@5 $>:E9 pH2C5 H2D 4C62E65 E@ C64@8?:K6 6I6>A=2CJ H@C< @7 J@F?8 4:EJ @77:4:2=D 2?5 E9@D6 ?6H E@ 4:EJ 8@G6C?>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 pH2C5 4C:E6C:2 :?4=F565 :??@G2E:@?[ 3@=5 =6256CD9:A[ 4@>>:E>6?E 2?5 D24C:7:46]k^AmkAm%96 2H2C5 H2D ?2>65 7@C #9@?52 (@@5 $>:E9[ 2 D:?8=6 A2C6?E H9@ D6CG65 2D >2J@C @7 v2C?6C H9:=6 H@C<:?8 2D 2 >F?:4:A2= 4@?DF=E2?E] $96 5:65 7C@> 42?46C 62C=J :? `hhf 27E6C 6DE23=:D9:?8 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 C6AFE2E:@? 2D 2 4:G:4 >:?565 A6CD@? 4@>>:EE65 E@ 96C 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Denison City Manager Jessica Garcia receives young city official award The latest on Hank Brown’s injury, Iowa’s quarterback situation and Jeremy Hecklinski’s ‘fresh start’ Steven Avery, Brendan Dassey of 'Making a Murderer' fame seek commutations Before punting for Iowa, Boston Everitt grew up on his parents' travel TV show Trump approval at record low as Hispanic voters sour on Republicans New 'Carrie' series brings different motives to horror classic Tyler Brown expected to miss ‘a while.’ The latest on Iowa football injuries Game time, TV info and what to watch in Iowa at Washington Tom Cruise rolls in rocky ‘Digger’ satire Most Americans support switch to Medicare for all health insurance NFL Week 4 winners and losers has Texans looking down for the count Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-winning star of 'On the Waterfront,' dies at 102 McDonald's hit with class action alleging AI-powered menu price-fixing NFL power rankings Week 5: No. 1 spot changes hands for third consecutive week Instant Reaction to Iowa’s beatdown of Washington: Hecklinski may have reopened QB battle kAmv2C4:2 92D A24<65 2? :?4C65:3=6 2>@F?E @7 H@C< :?E@ =6DD E92? E9C66 J62CD 2D 4:EJ >2?286C[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E6D] p s6?:D@? ?2E:G6 2?5 7@C>6C s6?:D@? r:EJ r@F?4:= >6>36C[ D96 C6EFC?65 E@ 4:EJ =6256CD9:A H:E9 2 4=62C G:D:@? 7@C :>AC@G:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 2 H:==:?8?6DD E@ E24<=6 =@?8\DE2?5:?8 492==6?86D 9625\@?]k^AmkAmw6C 244@>A=:D9>6?ED 56>@?DEC2E6 3@E9 :??@G2E:@? 2?5 =6256CD9:A] $96 92D =65 677@CED E@ >@56C?:K6 E96 4:EJ’D E649?@=@8J 2?5 7:?2?4:2= DJDE6>D[ :>AC@G6 3F586E:?8 2?5 AFC492D:?8 AC24E:46D[ DEC6?8E96? C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 @E96C 8@G6C?>6?E2= 6?E:E:6D 2?5 FA52E6 @FE52E65 4@?EC24ED] $96 92D 2=D@ 366? :?DECF>6?E2= :? D64FC:?8 >:==:@?D @7 5@==2CD :? AC:G2E6[ DE2E6 2?5 7656C2= 8C2?ED]k^Am kAm!6C92AD >@DE ?@E23=J[ v2C4:2 92D 96=A65 =625 E96 56G6=@A>6?E @7 2 f`[___\DBF2C6\7@@E :?5@@C C64C62E:@? 2?5 H6==?6DD 46?E6C[ H9:49 92D BF:4<=J 364@>6 2 4@>>F?:EJ 2DD6E[ 2D H6== 2D E96 C6?@G2E:@? @7 s6?:D@?’D 7:CDE 2==\:?4=FD:G6 A=2J8C@F?5] $96 92D 2=D@ AFCDF65 8C2?ED 7@C 3C@H?7:6=5 C656G6=@A>6?E[ 9@FD:?8 C6923:=:E2E:@? 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ EC66 >2?286>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Related to this story Most Popular Crews search for missing southwest Iowa man after car found near washed-out road Southwest Iowa search crews combed miles of creek Friday for a missing man whose vehicle was pulled from the water after flash flooding washed… Iowa lawmakers approve, governor signs into law $1.4B in tax breaks for steel plant During a special legislative session at the Iowa Capitol — and despite some strong, bipartisan pushback — lawmakers doubled tax incentives in … Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia