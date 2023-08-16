Last year, Crawford County Memorial Hospital generated 550 jobs, both direct and indirect, that added $67 million to the Crawford County economy. That’s according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. This figure represents just over 9% of the entire gross domestic product for the entire county.

Of the $67 million economic impact, over $38 million dollars in direct and indirect wages were paid, which represents more than 12.5% of all wages paid in Crawford County. At the same time, those 550 jobs, both direct and indirect, made up almost 8.5% of all jobs in the county.

Erin Muck, President and CEO of CCMH, noted the dollars generated by the health care industry provides a firm foundation for further economic growth in the county.

“What we do here is vital to our community and county,” Muck said. “CCMH is committed to providing sustainable, profitable care well into the future which allows us to offer quality services and exceed our patients’ expectations.”

CCMH served more than 3,600 people in the community and county though service projects and public education which resulted in $2.244 million in total community benefits.

The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data to the American Hospital Association’s annual survey of hospitals. The study found that Iowa hospitals employed 145,252 people in 2022. As an income source, hospitals provided over $9.3 billion in wages. Hospital expenses accounted for over $21.5 billion of the state’s gross domestic product.

“Iowa’s hospitals and health systems implemented the programs and services accounted for in this study in response to their communities’ needs,” IHA President and CEO Chris Mitchell said. “Many of these programs and services wouldn’t exist without hospital support and leadership. These efforts, with IHA’s advocacy, help ensure the financial stability of hospitals, making it possible for them to provide the services and programs most-needed by the people they serve.”

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences.