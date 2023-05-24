At a recent meeting of the Crawford County EMS Association, the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team presented certificates of appreciation to two Denison police officers for their assistance in a critical case.

Kelby Eck, Director of Emergency Services at CCMH, said both officers were instrumental in getting the patient access to the best possible care.

“The assistance from these officers allowed critical care for the patient immediately. We are deeply grateful for their quick action and their willingness to help make sure the patient received the proper care in a timely manner,” Eck said.

In saluting the officers, Eck described their crucial acts.

“Officers Garth Wolff and Jim Krajicek responded to a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in progress call and assisted CCMH EMS personnel, integrating into the team seamlessly. Officer Wolff eventually jumped into the ambulance and drove it back to the CCMH Emergency Room to allow emergency personnel to focus solely on treating the patient. At the same time, Officer Krajicek provided an escort and diverted traffic to ensure no delays in patient care occurred.”

Both officers recently participated in, and passed, the CPR Heart Saver training at CCMH with Dana Neemann, Nurse Director of Education.