John Dojiok of Denison won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$500,000 CA$H” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at S&S Convenience Store, 810 Fourth Ave. S. in Denison, and claimed his prize July 21 at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The $500,000 CA$H game is a $50 scratch game that features prizes ranging from $50 up to $500,000. Players try to match numbers in the playing area on tickets in the game to win a prize. The game has overall odds of winning of 1 in 3.09. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.