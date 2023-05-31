Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has announced Crawford County Memorial Hospital is the second hospital in Iowa to be recognized for readiness to provide emergency care for children through the state’s new Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care Recognition Program.

“IPEAC focuses on support, encouragement and resource sharing to help raise the bar for pediatric care in all Iowa hospitals,” said Margot McComas, chief of IHHS’s Bureau of Emergency Medical and Trauma Services. “We are so proud of Crawford County Memorial Hospital’s work in pediatric care. This recognition really demonstrates that hospitals of all sizes can achieve the program goals and provide quality emergency care for children.”

“We are proud to be the second hospital in the state to receive this recognition, validating our longstanding commitment to pediatric care,” said Erin Muck, President and CEO of CCMH. “Our staff works hard to provide great care to everyone in the family, from newborns to adults. We are grateful for the support provided by this new program, which will help to ensure that Iowa’s health care facilities are ready and able to provide the best emergency care for children.”

IPEAC is a new offering designed by the Iowa HHS Emergency Medical Services for Children program. IPEAC recognizes the work of hospitals of all sizes to ensure each is prepared to provide initial stabilization, treatment and any needed transfers to definitive care for ill and injured children in Iowa.