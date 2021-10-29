Police Beat 10-29-2021

Arrests and Warrants
October 27, 10:15 a.m.: Jonathan Miguel Castenada Mendoza, 33, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Theft
October 27, 12 a.m.: Patrick Corey reported stolen a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a 2007 Honda Foreman 500 in the truck bed. The vehicles were stolen from L51 and 140th Street, Dow City. The vehicle was found at the gas station in Charter Oak. Corey said the Honda four-wheeler had damage done to it. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will check with the owner of the gas station about video.
Accidents
October 26, 4:36 p.m.: Austin Patrick Burk, 15, of Denison, was driving a white 1998 Ford F-150 east on Highway 30 and initiated a left turn onto South 16th Street in front of a green 2006 Mercury being driven west on Highway 30 by Amy Sue Hoffmeier, 42, of Schleswig. Hoffmeier’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Burk’s vehicle. No one was injured. Hoffmeier’s vehicle received $7,500 damage and Burk’s vehicle received $5,000 damage. Burk was cited for making an unsafe turn or failing to give a signal.
October 27, 6:34 a.m.: Becky Jacobsen reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39 just before the Deloit bridge.
October 27, 4:12 p.m.: Bryan J. Jones, 37, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a white 2011 Ford F-550 pickup south on Highway 59 and failed to yield at a stop sign to a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Jose Salud Pantoja Ledesma, 22, of Denison. Ledesma was traveling east on Highway 30 and was on the exit ramp to go north on Highway 59. Neither driver was injured. A 13-year-old male in the Ledesma vehicle was injured in the accident, possibly a head injury, and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by Crawford County Ambulance. Jones was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Ledesma was cited for no valid driver’s license. The Jones pickup received $13,000 damage to the front passenger side corner. Ledesma’s pickup received $14,000 damage to the front driver side corner. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene of the accident.
Miscellaneous
October 25, 11:28 a.m.: Patty Ryan with the Denison Middle School reported a juvenile student absent for two days and was unable to get in contact with the student’s mother.
October 25, 11:53 a.m.: A unidentified caller reported a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going east on Highway 30 by Arion.
October 25, 5:57 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported that her brother hit a deer, wanted to keep the deer and needed a tag. The location was on Lincoln Way west of the former county home near Arion.
October 26, 10:21 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist with an assault that took place at Denison High School.
October 27, 8:50 a.m.: Dean Sorensen reported an injured deer on Highway 59 two miles south of Denison. He requested a salvage tag.
October 27, 6:21 p.m.: An unidentified caller asked for a welfare check with possible dependent adult abuses at an address on L Avenue, Denison. The investigating officer spoke with the parties and reported that everything appeared to be OK.
October 27, 7:54 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a semi in the ditch on 150th Street north of J Avenue, Charter Oak. The report said the driver was OK.