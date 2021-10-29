Police Beat 10-29-2021

Arrests and Warrants

October 27, 10:15 a.m.: Jonathan Miguel Castenada Mendoza, 33, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Theft

October 27, 12 a.m.: Patrick Corey reported stolen a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a 2007 Honda Foreman 500 in the truck bed. The vehicles were stolen from L51 and 140th Street, Dow City. The vehicle was found at the gas station in Charter Oak. Corey said the Honda four-wheeler had damage done to it. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will check with the owner of the gas station about video.

Accidents

October 26, 4:36 p.m.: Austin Patrick Burk, 15, of Denison, was driving a white 1998 Ford F-150 east on Highway 30 and initiated a left turn onto South 16th Street in front of a green 2006 Mercury being driven west on Highway 30 by Amy Sue Hoffmeier, 42, of Schleswig. Hoffmeier’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Burk’s vehicle. No one was injured. Hoffmeier’s vehicle received $7,500 damage and Burk’s vehicle received $5,000 damage. Burk was cited for making an unsafe turn or failing to give a signal.

October 27, 6:34 a.m.: Becky Jacobsen reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 39 just before the Deloit bridge.