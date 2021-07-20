Police Beat 7-20-2021

July 16, 9:25: David Gangestad reported a Social Security phone scam. He said that someone representing the FBI advised that he had numerous charged or bills in his name in Texas, using his Social Security number. The caller informed Gangestad to get money cards valued at $1,000 and tell them the numbers so they could hold the money until the subject using his Social Security number was caught. The incident report said that Gangestad did this. The investigating officer advised Gangestad to change his account numbers at his bank and notify the Social Security Administration to see if his Social Security number had been compromised. The officer also called the number that had called Gangestad and left a message. It was not an official FBI number.