Police Beat 7-20-2021

Arrests
July 13, 9 p.m.: Jovanny Eduardo Morales, 19, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended. The offense took place at 2nd Avenue North in Denison.
July 17, 1:38 a.m.: Maria Rose Lara Salazar, 19, of Denison, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault-1st offense. The offense took place at a residence on North 10th Street in Denison.
July 17, 2:20 a.m.: Esperansa Arellano-Barrios, 26, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-2nd offense. The location of the offense was on South 12th Street in Denison.
July 17, 2:21 a.m.: Victor L. Theodeor was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
July 17, 8:16 p.m.: Kyhan Joe-Danial Davis, 24, of Denison, was arrested and charged for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on South 7th Street in Denison.
July 19, 12:22 a.m.: James Garcia was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The traffic stop was on Highway 30 west of Dunlap Street.
July 18, 4:31 a.m.: Luis Angel Andrade, 22, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-2nd offense and driving while barred. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
July 18: Allen Thomas Price, 30, of Denison, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 5th degree, theft in 5th degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges allege the theft of four bicycles valued at $150 and that Price destroyed/damaged or vandalized the bicycles. The location of the offense was a residence on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
Theft
July 17, 8:50 a.m.: Denny TenEyck reported a stolen truck, a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Geraldine TenEyck.
Scam
July 16, 9:25: David Gangestad reported a Social Security phone scam. He said that someone representing the FBI advised that he had numerous charged or bills in his name in Texas, using his Social Security number. The caller informed Gangestad to get money cards valued at $1,000 and tell them the numbers so they could hold the money until the subject using his Social Security number was caught. The incident report said that Gangestad did this. The investigating officer advised Gangestad to change his account numbers at his bank and notify the Social Security Administration to see if his Social Security number had been compromised. The officer also called the number that had called Gangestad and left a message. It was not an official FBI number.
Accidents
July 18, 7:12 a.m.: Brian Fryar reported a car versus deer accident near Yellow Smoke Park.
Miscellaneous
July 15, 12:20 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle partially on the roadway at S Avenue and 300th Street.
July 15, 9:03 p.m.: A caller reported loud music and a revving engine on West 4th Street in Vail.
July 16, 5:52 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported traveling westbound on Highway 30 near the former Tyson plant.
July 17, 7:33 p.m.: A caller reported fireworks being discharged in Charter Oak. The investigating officer was unable to locate any fireworks being set off.
July 17, 7:58 p.m.: A caller reported a reckless driver downtown in Charter Oak. The investigating officer said he drove every street in the community and was unable to locate a reckless driver.
July 17, 11:05 p.m.: A caller reported a person walking on the shoulder but close to the pavement on Highway 59 northbound by Ten Point Construction. The investigating officer was unable to locate anyone walking.