Criminal complaint details events that led to death of Caleb Solberg, of Moorhead, and first-degree murder charge against Kristofer Erlbacher, of Woodbine

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has provided the criminal complaint that lists the details that led to the death of Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, on Wednesday, December 17, and the arrest and charge of first-degree murder against Kristofer Allan Erlbacher, 28, of Woodbine, on Thursday, December 18.
• On Thursday, December 17, Kristofer Erlbacher and Caleb Solberg were involved in a physical altercation that took place in Moorhead in Monona County.
• Afterward, Erlbacher, accompanied by a friend, Shaun Johnson, traveled to Dave's Old Home Cafe located in Pisgah in Harrison County. During this time Erlbacher contacted Craig Pryor, a half-brother to Solberg, by phone. It was during this conversation that Erlbacher informed Pryor about the physical altercation.
• A second call was made to Pryor shortly after the first again from Erlbacher. It was during this call that Erlbacher threatened the life of Solberg and Pryor.
• Eventually Pryor drove to Pisgah. Once there, Pryor parked near Dave's Old Home Cafe. Johnson met with Pryor immediately. Johnson warned Pryor of Erlbacher. Erlbacher was located inside the cafe.
• A short time later Solberg arrived and spoke with Pryor, who was still outside of the establishment. A short physical altercation between Solberg and Johnson occurred.
• Once the altercation was complete, Erlbacher exited the bar. Erlbacher walked to his vehicle (a gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup) parked nearby. Moments later a vehicle being operated by Erlbacher exited an alley way and struck the vehicle occupied by Pryor.
• After his vehicle was struck, Pryor exited his vehicle to assess damages. It was at this point that Erlbacher struck Pryor's vehicle again, this time with greater speed. Pryor was struck by his own vehicle after the impact.
• Erlbacher then left the area in his vehicle. Pryor took the opportunity to pull into an alley way to better protect himself. Pryor could audibly hear the engine of Erlbacher's vehicle racing around town. He could also audibly hear property damage being caused by Erlbacher's reckless driving.
• At one point Pryor witnessed Erlbacher drive by the alley way with heavy damage to the front of his vehicle. Eventually Pryor left the area in an attempt to return to his residence. As Pryor left the area, he noticed Solberg and Johnson standing near an SUV that was parked near the entrance to Dave's Old Home Cafe.
• After Pryor left the area, Erlbacher returned in his vehicle to the front of Dave's Old Home Cafe. It was at this point that Erlbacher struck Solberg with his vehicle multiple times. This caused fatal injuries to Solberg.
• Erlbacher continued to drive by the body of Solberg. hindering anyone from providing aid.
• Erlbacher then phoned Pryor to advise him that he had killed his brother and asked him to return.
• Eventually Erlbacher did leave the area in his vehicle. Soon thereafter Erlbacher experienced mechanical issues with his vehicle and it was rendered disabled. Erlbacher contacted his father, Mark Erlbacher, for assistance.
• Mark Erlbacher arrived and transported Kristofer Erlbacher back to the scene where he was taken into custody by deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about the incident at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
On December 18, Kristofer Erlbacher appeared before a judge. Bond was denied.
A telephonic preliminary hearing has been set for 10 a.m. on December 23.
Court documents say that Erlbacher will hire counsel.
Assisting the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation were the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Woodbine Police Department, Monona County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Attorney’s Office.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.