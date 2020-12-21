Criminal complaint details events that led to death of Caleb Solberg, of Moorhead, and first-degree murder charge against Kristofer Erlbacher, of Woodbine

• Once the altercation was complete, Erlbacher exited the bar. Erlbacher walked to his vehicle (a gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup) parked nearby. Moments later a vehicle being operated by Erlbacher exited an alley way and struck the vehicle occupied by Pryor.

• After his vehicle was struck, Pryor exited his vehicle to assess damages. It was at this point that Erlbacher struck Pryor's vehicle again, this time with greater speed. Pryor was struck by his own vehicle after the impact.

• Erlbacher then left the area in his vehicle. Pryor took the opportunity to pull into an alley way to better protect himself. Pryor could audibly hear the engine of Erlbacher's vehicle racing around town. He could also audibly hear property damage being caused by Erlbacher's reckless driving.

• At one point Pryor witnessed Erlbacher drive by the alley way with heavy damage to the front of his vehicle. Eventually Pryor left the area in an attempt to return to his residence. As Pryor left the area, he noticed Solberg and Johnson standing near an SUV that was parked near the entrance to Dave's Old Home Cafe.

• After Pryor left the area, Erlbacher returned in his vehicle to the front of Dave's Old Home Cafe. It was at this point that Erlbacher struck Solberg with his vehicle multiple times. This caused fatal injuries to Solberg.