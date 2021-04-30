Donna Reed Foundation partners with Denison school to send letters to overseas members of the military

Mary Owen to visit mother’s old high school for first time
The Donna Reed Foundation has partnered with Broadway Elementary fifth graders to write letters for overseas active-duty service members.
Inspired by the Character Counts! educational program, the project is entitled “Operation Citizenship.” The day will teach students about Hollywood icon Donna Reed, showcase her activities and military correspondence during World War II, and will culminate with around 150 letters being written for Iowans serving overseas.
Operation Citizenship will take place the morning of May 4. Donna Reed’s youngest daughter, Mary Owen, will lead the session from the stage in the Broadway Elementary auditorium where her mom was once a student. To Owen, the event will be a wonderful opportunity to support Iowans in the military and to reconnect with her mother in a special way.
“This will be my first time visiting Broadway Elementary, which is the same building where my mother went to high school,” said Owen. “The same stage I’ll be standing on is where she performed in her first theatrical role before going out to Los Angeles.”
Before graduating from Denison High School in 1938, Reed had a leading role in the school’s production of Ayn Rand’s courtroom drama “The Night of January 16th.” After moving to California, Reed gained national renown for co-starring in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” winning an Oscar for her role in “From Here to Eternity,” and producing the groundbreaking hit TV series “The Donna Reed Show.”
During World War II, Reed was an active supporter of the military - selling war bonds, dancing with servicemen at the Hollywood Canteen, and becoming a popular pinup girl for GIs who put her photo up in barracks.
She also corresponded with servicemen in hundreds of letters - letters that were rediscovered by Mary in 2003, 17 years after Reed passed away.
“Many of these servicemen referred to my mother as the kind of girl they wanted to come home to,” explained Owen. “They saw in my mother all the girlfriends, wives and sisters they had left behind.”
Reed’s correspondence with the troops was new information for fifth grade teacher and Iowa National Guard veteran Scott Meyer, who recognizes the timeless value in teaching students how they can use the power of their own words of encouragement to support today’s service men and women.
“As a veteran, I know how meaningful those letters can be to homesick service members,” said Meyer. “Just as beneficial is giving our students an opportunity to give back and to learn how important human connection is.”
Individuals interested in learning more about Reed’s wartime correspondence are encouraged to visit the Donna Reed Museum at 1305 Broadway in Denison or visit www.DonnaReed.org.