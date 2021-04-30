Donna Reed Foundation partners with Denison school to send letters to overseas members of the military

Mary Owen to visit mother’s old high school for first time

The Donna Reed Foundation has partnered with Broadway Elementary fifth graders to write letters for overseas active-duty service members.

Inspired by the Character Counts! educational program, the project is entitled “Operation Citizenship.” The day will teach students about Hollywood icon Donna Reed, showcase her activities and military correspondence during World War II, and will culminate with around 150 letters being written for Iowans serving overseas.

Operation Citizenship will take place the morning of May 4. Donna Reed’s youngest daughter, Mary Owen, will lead the session from the stage in the Broadway Elementary auditorium where her mom was once a student. To Owen, the event will be a wonderful opportunity to support Iowans in the military and to reconnect with her mother in a special way.

“This will be my first time visiting Broadway Elementary, which is the same building where my mother went to high school,” said Owen. “The same stage I’ll be standing on is where she performed in her first theatrical role before going out to Los Angeles.”