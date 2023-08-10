Moorhead Cultural Center is a handicapped accesible and air conditioned venue open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and presently featuring Randy Utterback and Annie Porter.

Randy Utterback of Castana, Iowa said, “I was inspired to create art, often winning awards which included Best of Show in second grade at the Nebraska State Fair”.

Throughout the last twenty years he has created art at his studio, “Sticks and Bones.” His studio sits atop a beautiful Loess Hill surrounded on three sides by a State Park with his home looking out upon a beautiful pond.

“My wife Helen and I love and are inspired by the beauty of the Loess Hills that surround us,” he said.

Randy, enjoys creating hand-carved morel mushrooms, skull paintings and walking sticks. He also works with wood, bone and antlers. His work can be viewed at the Cultural Center.

Annie Porter’s Porter family is from Winterset, Iowa, with her growing up in Omaha, Nebraska, now living in Soldier, Iowa. She has been residing in Monona County the last forty-one years.

Porter said, “I was blessed to be in 4-H as a kid, and have a mother who has always enjoyed and shared the knowledge of creative handwork. I attended a high school with an awesome art department. During my last two years of high school I worked at Lee Wards Creative Craft Store. At this time I took my first creative art class and bought my first spinning wheel — an Ashford. I became very intrigued with anything textile and the passion for it set into my desire to work and create with fibers.”

‘I met Jerry and Deb Kessler of the Loess Hills Pottery at an art show in 1977. It was at that time that I began visiting the Loess Hills to buy Jerry’s pottery and fell in love with this beautiful place, The Loess Hills, that I now call home. Jerry, Deb and I shared a long-time friendship. I worked for Deb for a while as she was a wearable fiber artist! We shared creative times together as well as our love for gardening and all that country life has to offer.”

Porter further shared, “I opened the Sunflower Studio in 1998, a building near my home. I had acquired a ‘Lovet’ spinning wheel by that time and was a part of Monona County Spinners and Weavers Guild. I had also taken beginning and advanced matting and framing at WIT. In 2000 I moved to a church structure here in Castana, which was built in 1888 and remained open to the public through 2005.”

In 2006, Porter purchased her present location in Soldier, which had been Harness Drug and Sundries for many years. The name became “Simply Unique” and continues on today.

During the years not only has she enjoyed her love for anything textile, but includes spinning, weaving, macramé, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, paper and sewing. Porter is also inspired and passionate about rocks, fossils, and seashells, plus making one of a kind jewelry and rock creations.