Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a Spanish language food safety training for food service managers Monday, Sept. 18 at ISU Extension and Outreach in Denison.

“Certification in ServSafe® meets the Iowa Food Code requirements to have a certified food protection manager in all establishments,” said Renee Sweers, class instructor and ISU Extension and Outreach human sciences specialist in food and health. "This class is being offered with a Spanish interpreter. The class manual and exam are also in Spanish language.”

According to Sweers, the program is based on the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe® certification program and the Iowa Food Code. The class is beneficial for foodservice managers from all areas such as schools, restaurants, convenience stores, child care, senior meal sites and health care. Participants will receive a copy of the ServSafe® Manager training manual and will take the ServSafe® certification exam.

Register online for the program at https://go.iastate.edu/A9U9CV