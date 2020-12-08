Free showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life” Sunday at Donna Reed Theater

Continuing a holiday tradition, the classic Christmas movie “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown twice this Sunday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Donna Reed Theater in downtown Denison.

Social distancing will be required, and masks are to be worn when social distancing is not possible, such as when exiting and entering the theater. Families can sit together, however.

The movie stars Denison native Donna Reed as Mary Bailey and Jimmy Stewart as her husband, George Bailey.

The movie will be shown free, but the Pat Fleshner with the Donna Reed Foundation said donations placed in Mary Bailey’s laundry basket will be appreciated.

The move is based on a story, “The Man Who Was Never Born,” by Peter Van Doren Stern (pseudonym Peter Storme). It was copyrighted in 1945 and published in the January 1945 issue of Good Housekeeping.

The movie was directed by Frank Capra and released in December 1946 (in New York and nationwide in January 1947).

In 2006 “It’s A Wonderful Life” was selected as the American Film Institute’s top inspirational movie of all time by a jury of 1,500 film artists, critics and historians; and Internet Movie Database (IMDb) users rated it 24th on the list of 250 top rated movies.