Funeral notice

Graveside Services for 81-year-old Robert “Bob” Schneller will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22 at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. He passed away December 2022, in Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Myrna; daughter, Laurie (Mark) Lashier; son, Greg (Melanie) Schneller; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Schneller; sister-in-law, Pat Schneller and brother-in-law, Kay McComb; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services are entrusted to Huebner Funeral Home.