Visitation with Family Greeting Friends for 73 year old Thomas Gustafson of Denison will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. Fellowship will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Denison. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 also at the church with interment to follow in the Danway Cemetery in Kirkman. He passed away Tuesday, July 25, at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Kathi of Denison; daughter, Jenny Gustafson of Cedar Rapids; daughter and son in law, Holly and Ryan Risetter of Waterloo; bonus daughters and their husbands, Courtney and Ryan Schulz of Illinois; Taylor and Luke Dalton of Corning; 6 grandchildren; mother in law and father in law, Gary and Phyllis Hanson of Irwin; brothers in law and sisters in law, Jeff and Vickie Hanson of Kansas; Dean and Suzanne Hanson of Michigan; Dan and Megan Hanson of Denison; and sister in law Debi Gustafson of Arizona; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services are entrusted to the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison. ______________________________________________________________

Funeral Services for 99-year-old Clayton Meyer of Denison will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, July 31 at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial in the Westside Cemetery in Westside. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M., Sunday, July 30. He passed away Monday, July 24 at Gracewell in Denison.