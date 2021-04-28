Only a third of adolescents completed HPV vaccine series in 2019

The number of adolescent Iowans receiving their initial HPV vaccine increased in 2019, reaching 63 percent, from 39 percent in 2016, data shows.

However, young Iowans returning for that second shot remained at 33 percent in 2019. Thirty-four percent of girls and 32 percent of boys were fully vaccinated — down from 38 percent and 40 percent respectively in 2016.

Officials with Wellmark, Iowa’s Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate, said its important parents and caregivers follow through with both doses to ensure the best protection against the sexually transmitted virus.

“The HPV vaccine can safely prevent multiple cancers, yet just one-third of Iowa’s adolescents are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Tim Gutshall, Wellmark’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “HPV can exist for years without symptoms and is a leading cause of cervical cancer in women and throat cancer in men.”

However, some research suggests some HPV vaccines still offer long-term protection even with just one dose. The National Cancer Institution found in a decadelong study that women were protected against cervical infection after they received a single vaccine dose, instead of the recommended two or three doses.