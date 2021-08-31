Police Beat 8-31-2021

Arrests
August 26, 7:45 a.m.: Michael Shane Henson, 46, of Denison, was arrested on a warrant.
August 28, 9:30 a.m.: William Edd Raines, 48, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on Medical Parkway near Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
August 28: Miguel Lopez, 22, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse. The location of the offense was a residence on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.
August 28, 2 p.m.: Julie Kay Childers, 56, of Odebolt, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree after trying to take items from Walmart.
August 28, 6:08 p.m.: During a traffic stop, Dominic Wiley, 19, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The traffic stop occurred at M64/L Avenue near Westside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also reported a K9 deployment at the same time and location.
August 29, 8:13 p.m.: During a traffic stop, Cobi Bries Garcia, 24, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 30 east of Main Street in Vail. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also reported a K9 deployment at the same time and location.
Theft and vandalism
August 27: Alexa Emalee Rowedder, of Denison, found that both passenger-side tires on her vehicle had been cut. The location of the offense was on 5th Avenue North in Denison.
August 29, 5:25 p.m.: Juan Velasquez reported that the catalytic converter was taken off his truck overnight and that an old bicycle from the bed of the truck was taken. No suspects at this time. The location was near Bank Iowa in Schleswig.
Accident
Jose Alonso Villalovos, 46, of Denison, was driving a brown 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Broadway in Denison. Magdalena Panjoj Nimaja, 29, of Freemont, Nebraska, was driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain north on 17th Street. Villalovos claims that Nimaja slowed down at the stop sign but did not come to a complete stop long enough for her to see him. Nimaja’s vehicle struck Villalovos’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Villalovos declined an ambulance but complained of shoulder/neck pain. Nimaja was cited for not having a valid ID and failure to obey a traffic control device. Her vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Villalovos’s vehicle received $7,500 damage to the middle driver side.