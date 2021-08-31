Police Beat 8-31-2021

August 27: Alexa Emalee Rowedder, of Denison, found that both passenger-side tires on her vehicle had been cut. The location of the offense was on 5th Avenue North in Denison.

August 29, 5:25 p.m.: Juan Velasquez reported that the catalytic converter was taken off his truck overnight and that an old bicycle from the bed of the truck was taken. No suspects at this time. The location was near Bank Iowa in Schleswig.

Jose Alonso Villalovos, 46, of Denison, was driving a brown 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Broadway in Denison. Magdalena Panjoj Nimaja, 29, of Freemont, Nebraska, was driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain north on 17th Street. Villalovos claims that Nimaja slowed down at the stop sign but did not come to a complete stop long enough for her to see him. Nimaja’s vehicle struck Villalovos’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Villalovos declined an ambulance but complained of shoulder/neck pain. Nimaja was cited for not having a valid ID and failure to obey a traffic control device. Her vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Villalovos’s vehicle received $7,500 damage to the middle driver side.