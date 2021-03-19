Helping people get away; Yankey Travel becomes Getaway Travel

She also enjoyed working with the people who needed help planning their vacations.

Gesy said the business has changed quite a lot over the years.

The introduction of the internet, and the introduction of the ability for people to book for themselves online, had an effect, but not as much as might have been expected.

“It did affect things, but it was not too bad,” Gesy said. “We have very loyal customers.”

A bigger downturn came with the economic recession of 2008.

“Everybody was hanging onto their money and travel was probably the last thing on their mind,” she said.

The business recovered when people started traveling again.

With the onset of the pandemic last year, travel took another hit and Gesy decided to give up her office on Broadway. She moved the business into her house.

She said she will miss helping people with their travel needs, but she won’t miss having to go to work every day.

Wiebers doesn’t plan to change the business model Gesy put in place.

“I’m planning to continue the same service people are used to with Nancy,” Wiebers said.