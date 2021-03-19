Helping people get away; Yankey Travel becomes Getaway Travel

On Monday of this week, Yankey Travel in Denison officially became Getaway Travel.
Nancy Gesy owned and operated Yankey Travel for 36 years.
She said that being of retirement age – plus the effects of the pandemic – made this the right time to hand off the business to someone else.
Angela Wiebers, who worked for Broadway Dental for nearly 20 years, is the new owner of the business.
“I knew that Nancy was planning to retire, I just wasn’t sure when,” Wiebers said. “I contacted her and asked her if she’d be interested in selling.”
She was.
Gesy had been selling real estate with McCord Insurance & Real Estate in Denison when Yankey Travel and Insurance went up for sale after the death of Curt Yankey in early 1985.
“Berneil Preul, owner of McCord’s, came over to ask if I wanted to buy the travel agency; she was going to buy the insurance (agency),” Gesy said. “I said, ‘why not?’”
She had never thought about owning a travel agency, but she thought it was a good opportunity.
Gesy said she enjoys geography and likes learning about the many destinations that travelers could visit around the world.
She also enjoyed working with the people who needed help planning their vacations.
Gesy said the business has changed quite a lot over the years.
The introduction of the internet, and the introduction of the ability for people to book for themselves online, had an effect, but not as much as might have been expected.
“It did affect things, but it was not too bad,” Gesy said. “We have very loyal customers.”
A bigger downturn came with the economic recession of 2008.
“Everybody was hanging onto their money and travel was probably the last thing on their mind,” she said.
The business recovered when people started traveling again.
With the onset of the pandemic last year, travel took another hit and Gesy decided to give up her office on Broadway. She moved the business into her house.
She said she will miss helping people with their travel needs, but she won’t miss having to go to work every day.
Wiebers doesn’t plan to change the business model Gesy put in place.
“I’m planning to continue the same service people are used to with Nancy,” Wiebers said.
Gesy is helping train her.
“She’s helping me learn all of the tricks of the trade that she’s learned over the last 36 years,” she said.
As of Monday, Getaway Travel is an officially credited agency with the Airlines Reporting Corporation.
Wiebers plans to operate the business out of her home for now, but may eventually look for an office in Denison.
She said she has always enjoyed travel planning.
“I enjoy looking it up and finding good deals, and I enjoy doing research on new destinations,” she said. “It seemed like the perfect thing for me to do.”
Getaway Travel may be contacted at 712-263-5638, which is the same number Gesy used for Yankey Travel.
Wiebers may also be contacted via email at angela@agetawaytravelagency.com.
Gesy said her plans for retirement are to continue to help out in the office at First United Methodist Church and to relax a lot.
She may do some traveling.