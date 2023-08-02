In its second year, the Hot Summer Nights series 2023 included four events, with the final event being held on Aug. 4. Event organizer Taylor Borkowski said she has now added a fifth, calling it Hot Summer Nights the Encore.

While each festival includes live music, a beer garden, food trucks and children's games and entertainment, Borkowski said the encore event on Aug. 19 will feature Latino band El Nuevo Imperio and she hopes the change in music genre will appeal to the Latino community in Denison.

Borkowski said she also encourages other businesses to “embrace what we have here in the community” and participate in the festivals and set up informational booths.

Borkowski said what started as a simple idea to draw residents to the uptown business district quickly grew into the Hot Summer Nights festivals, and the event in July drew 1,800 people. While the main focus is for Denison residents to embrace the idea of live local, shop local, play local and eat local, they also enjoy seeing the festivals draw people from surrounding towns. Borkowski only sees that number growing as the festivals continue each year.

A native of Denison, Borkowski is a co-owner of a home decor boutique called The Cottage in the uptown shopping district of Dension. With these festivals, she hopes to get others excited about what Denison has to offer, saying there's no need to go to the nearby cities because Denison has a lot there.

“We have it all right here, and I think people are finally starting to realize there's a lot going on in our little town; you just have to look for it,” Borkowski said.

While Borkowski organizes and plans the Hot Summer Nights series, she said she couldn’t do it without event sponsor The Bake Shop and Cafe and volunteers from the Uptown Improvement Committee. She said the goal is to raise $20,000 with the 2023 series, and a portion of that will be donated to the Uptown Improvement Committee, with the remainder going to the fundraising efforts for the new wellness and recreation center. Borkowski said she is happy to partner with two important projects and unite the community.