Housing, industrial sites, immigrant business outreach and Ignite Denison among top goals for CDC

 Housing is a priority of the CDC all the time. Blakley said it is one of the easiest initiatives to work on to help ease a challenge to attracting workforce. The first Homes for Iowa house was delivered to its foundation on a lot at Avenue C and 2nd Avenue North in Denison last Thursday. The Denison Community Housing Authority, of which Blakley is a member, is the city organization that brought the Homes for Iowa house to Denison. “I hope this is the first of many units to be brought to Denison to help address affordable housing in the community,” he said.

 Childcare capacity is another important aspect attracting workforce for businesses. Blakley said he is happy to see that two communities are currently addressing this concern. The two childcare facilities are Under the Son in Schleswig and Little Hawks in Manilla. These are being developed at a grassroots level with local volunteer boards planning and conducting the fundraising.